Central Board of Secondary Examinations

CBSE LOC Correction Window Closes Tomorrow at cbse.gov.in- Know Editable Fields Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 16 Apr 2025
12:20 PM

File Image

Summary
Schools can make corrections on the LOC data through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in
As per the official notice, the correction facility is available through CAMC portal till tomorrow for all schools for uploading the correct data of candidates along with proper school record

The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to close the LOC correction window on April 17, 2025. Schools can make corrections on the LOC data through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the correction facility is available through CAMC portal till tomorrow for all schools for uploading the correct data of candidates along with proper school record. This year, the board conducted the CBSE Class 10 Exams 2025 from February 15 to March 18, 2025.

The LOC corrections or updation requests can be done for Mother/Father Name interchange, name correction for candidate and mother/father (only minor corrections are permitted), F_L_Code Correction, photo correction, DOB correction (permitted only as per rules and based on supporting documents), updation in single child field, gender correction (only if a mistake in male/ female has been made). Complete change of name of candidate and parents will not be permitted.

It must be noted that the processing fee of Rs 1000 per candidate will be charged for correction in the record of the regular candidates. This facility is provided for correction in particulars of candidates so that correct result and marks statement can be provided to candidates.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 16 Apr 2025
12:20 PM
Central Board of Secondary Examinations CBSE 2025 CBSE
