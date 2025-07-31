Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC Mock Test Link 2025 Active On Regional Websites- Link to Appear Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Jul 2025
12:16 PM

Summary
Candidates who are appearing for the RRB NTPC UG 2025 examination can attempt the test to assess their preparation
The CBT 1 exam is scheduled to held from August 7, 2025 to September 9, 2025

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) activated the RRB NTPC Undergraduate mock test link on their regional websites. Candidates who will be appearing for the RRB NTPC UG 2025 examination can attempt the test to assess their preparation.

The RRB CBT 1 exam is scheduled to held from August 7, 2025 to September 9, 2025. The duration is of 90 minutes for each exam.

It must be noted that the RRB NTPC UG admit card is expected to be released four days before the commencement of exams on the website. The exam city and date is available for 10 days before the exam date on the official portal.

RRB NTPC Mock Test Link 2025: Steps to appear

1. Go to the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in

2. Navigate through the link available ‘RRB NTPC Mock Test’

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Submit and attempt the mock test

In case of any queries or clarification needed the Helpdesk contact No. 9513166169 can be used by candidates. Helpdesk timings from Monday to Saturday at 09:00 am to 06:00 pm.

RRB NTPC Mock Test Link 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 31 Jul 2025
12:16 PM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB NTPC RRB Exam
