GMCH Chandigarh Opens Stray Vacancy Round for MD, MS Admissions 2025; Key Dates Announced

Posted on 18 Feb 2026
13:45 PM

Summary
The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has commenced the stray vacancy round of state counselling for admission to MD and MS courses for the 2025 academic session. Eligible candidates can apply online from February 17 to February 19 (till 4 PM) through the official website, gmch.gov.in.

The stray vacancy round is being conducted to fill seats that remained unallotted after the third round of state quota counselling.

Chandigarh NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy: Key Dates

According to the official schedule:

  • February 20: List of candidates with deficient documents to be released
  • February 21: Window for submission of pending documents (online)
  • February 22: Publication of provisional list of eligible candidates and seat matrix
  • February 22: Choice filling and locking (same day)
  • February 23: Declaration of final result and seat allotment

Selected candidates will be required to report and join the allotted institute as per the prescribed instructions following the declaration of results.

The institute has clarified that candidates who have already secured and joined a seat through the All India Quota (AIQ) or state counselling — including private or deemed university quota seats — will not be eligible to participate in the stray vacancy round.

The move is aimed at ensuring that all available postgraduate medical seats are filled before the commencement of the academic session.

Last updated on 18 Feb 2026
13:46 PM
