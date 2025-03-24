IIT Bombay to Host Hult Prize India Nationals 2025: A Platform Celebrating Ideas & Impact

Summary Mumbai is set to witness a wave of innovation as IIT Bombay gears up to host the India Nationals of the prestigious Hult Prize 2025 on March 29 and March 30. Known as the

Mumbai is set to witness a wave of innovation as IIT Bombay gears up to host the India Nationals of the prestigious Hult Prize 2025 on March 29 and March 30. Known as the "Nobel Prize for Student Entrepreneurs," the Hult Prize challenges young innovators to create for-profit ventures that address global social and environmental issues.

This year, over 60 student teams from universities across India will compete for a coveted spot in the Global Finals in London this September, where one winning team will secure a USD 1 million prize to bring their idea to life. The competition is part of a global movement, with 204,000 student entrepreneurs participating across 26 countries.

A Platform for Impact and Innovation

The two-day event at IIT Bombay will feature:

Keynote Sessions: Insights from industry leaders, venture capitalists, and social enterprise founders.

Panel Discussions: Topics covering startup growth, sustainable business models, and impact measurement.

Networking Opportunities: Entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors will connect and collaborate.

Following the Nationals, selected teams will advance to the Hult Prize Digital Incubator for specialized mentoring before heading to the Global Accelerator.

A Global Mission with Local Impact

Since its inception in 2010, the Hult Prize has empowered students to develop startups aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Lori van Dam, CEO of the Hult Prize Foundation, expressed excitement about IIT Bombay’s role in this year’s event and the participants energy, stating "The energy and optimism at these events is always electric, and the students’ ideas are always inspiring. It really helps us build the global community essential to our impact."

Stay tuned for inspiring ideas and groundbreaking solutions as India’s brightest minds gather at IIT Bombay to compete for the opportunity to change the world.