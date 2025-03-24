IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay to Host Hult Prize India Nationals 2025: A Platform Celebrating Ideas & Impact

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 Mar 2025
14:03 PM

IIT Bombay

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Mumbai is set to witness a wave of innovation as IIT Bombay gears up to host the India Nationals of the prestigious Hult Prize 2025 on March 29 and March 30.
Known as the

Mumbai is set to witness a wave of innovation as IIT Bombay gears up to host the India Nationals of the prestigious Hult Prize 2025 on March 29 and March 30. Known as the "Nobel Prize for Student Entrepreneurs," the Hult Prize challenges young innovators to create for-profit ventures that address global social and environmental issues.

This year, over 60 student teams from universities across India will compete for a coveted spot in the Global Finals in London this September, where one winning team will secure a USD 1 million prize to bring their idea to life. The competition is part of a global movement, with 204,000 student entrepreneurs participating across 26 countries.

A Platform for Impact and Innovation

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-day event at IIT Bombay will feature:

  • Keynote Sessions: Insights from industry leaders, venture capitalists, and social enterprise founders.
  • Panel Discussions: Topics covering startup growth, sustainable business models, and impact measurement.
  • Networking Opportunities: Entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors will connect and collaborate.

Following the Nationals, selected teams will advance to the Hult Prize Digital Incubator for specialized mentoring before heading to the Global Accelerator.

A Global Mission with Local Impact

Since its inception in 2010, the Hult Prize has empowered students to develop startups aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Lori van Dam, CEO of the Hult Prize Foundation, expressed excitement about IIT Bombay’s role in this year’s event and the participants energy, stating "The energy and optimism at these events is always electric, and the students’ ideas are always inspiring. It really helps us build the global community essential to our impact."

Stay tuned for inspiring ideas and groundbreaking solutions as India’s brightest minds gather at IIT Bombay to compete for the opportunity to change the world.

Last updated on 24 Mar 2025
15:33 PM
IIT Bombay Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Hult Prize
Similar stories
The delegation appreciated KIIT and KISS's vision and efforts in education and social transformation
KIIT

KIIT-DU, Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology, New Zealand inks MoU to foster joint res. . .

Rishi Aurobindo Memorial Academy

Empowering Bonds: RAMA’s Complimentary Spoken English Classes Foster Growth and Con. . .

The MoU was signed in the presence of Satyam Roy Chowdhury, Chancellor of SNU, alongside US Consul General Kathey Giles-Diaz and Director of the American Centre Elisabeth Lee
Sister Nivedita University

SNU launches International Pathway Programme in collaboration with Bradley University

NSHM

Analytics Global Conference 2025: Bridging Academia and Industry for a Sustainable Fu. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
The delegation appreciated KIIT and KISS's vision and efforts in education and social transformation
KIIT

KIIT-DU, Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology, New Zealand inks MoU to foster joint res. . .

Airports Authority of India

Airports Authority of India begins Applications For Recruitment of Consultant Posts- . . .

CLAT 2025

CLAT 2025 Counselling Schedule - Expected Dates and Delhi HC Hearing Update

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB RPF Constable Answer Key 2025 Out Today: Check Score Calculation and Pass Percent. . .

Bihar Board

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2025 - Check Expected Dates, Passing Criteria and Other Detai. . .

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check Updated Application and Exam Date. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality