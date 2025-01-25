In Pictures| Xavrang'25: Mythical Odyssey - Eclipse of Eras

Summary Xavrang'25, the annual extravaganza of St. Xavier's University, Kolkata, themed The opening ceremony on 17th January 2025 was graced with the presence of Mr. Sujit Bose, the Hon’ble Minister of Fire and Emergency Services, Govt. of West Bengal

Xavrang'25, the annual extravaganza of St. Xavier's University, Kolkata, themed "Mythical Odyssey: Eclipse of Eras" brought together 50 colleges across Kolkata for an extraordinary celebration. The opening ceremony on 17th January 2025 was graced with the presence of Mr. Sujit Bose, the Hon’ble Minister of Fire and Emergency Services, Govt. of West Bengal.

The excitement for Xavrang'25 was ignited by the pre-xavrang events: Football, Chess and Table Tennis. These events set the stage, uniting students in the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie.

The two-day fest's flagship events, Mythical Debate Odyssey by the Debating Society, Football by the Sports Society, Treasure Hunt by the Literary Society, Monopoly by the Commerce and Management Society, and Theme Walk by the Cultural Society, brought together enthusiastic participants and showcased spirited and healthy competition. Xavrang’25 witnessed 53 events in total.

Both the days of the fest had a lively artist lineup. The Musical Police band performed on the first day, followed by DJ Bunny and DJ Aziz. DJ Trouble started the musical journey on the second day, followed by DJ Phantom.

The excitement reached its pinnacle with a captivating performance by DJ Roop from the Sunburn Campus.

Xavrang'25 concluded on an exhilarating note, with the St. Xavier's University Students' Board hosting a grand closing ceremony. Their enthusiastic efforts brought together the entire university family, leaving everyone inspired and longing for the next edition of this iconic fest.