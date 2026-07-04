In Pictures| IIT Kharagpur Holds 72nd Convocation During Platinum Jubilee Year

Summary Addressing the 72nd Convocation of IIT Kharagpur, Dr. Majumdar said, over the past 75 years, the Institute evolved from the birthplace of the IIT movement into one of India's foremost centres of innovation, entrepreneurship and academic excellence The Director underscored that the enduring value of an IIT education lies not merely in the acquisition of knowledge, but in cultivating judgement, scientific curiosity, ethical responsibility and the courage to question established assumptions

Union Minister of State for Education and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, today congratulated the IIT Kharagpur community on attainment of the Institute's Platinum Jubilee and described India's first IIT as the "mother of all IITs", highlighting its unique place in the country's entire educational history and nation-building journey.

Addressing the 72nd Convocation of IIT Kharagpur, Dr. Majumdar said, over the past 75 years, the Institute evolved from the birthplace of the IIT movement into one of India's foremost centres of innovation, entrepreneurship and academic excellence. He lauded the graduating students for successfully completing one of the world's most rigorous academic journeys and called upon them to contribute towards the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Minister said, India, as one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, looks to its young innovators, researchers and technologists to drive progress in emerging technologies, intellectual property creation and advanced manufacturing.

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Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he noted that the country's education ecosystem is being transformed into a competency-based and multidisciplinary model focused on innovation, real-world problem-solving and global standards.The 72nd Convocation assumes special significance as it was held during IIT Kharagpur's Platinum Jubilee Year, marking 75 years of the Institute's contribution to higher education, scientific research, technological innovation and societal development.

Prof. Nicholas B. Dirks, President and Chief Executive Officer, New York Academy of Sciences and former Chancellor of the University of California, Berkeley, graced the Convocation as the Distinguished International Guest and Plenary Speaker. The ceremony was also graced by Shri Dilip Ghosh, the Minister for Panchayat & Rural Development and Agriculture Marketing, Government of West Bengal, Shri Jagannath Chattopadhyay, the Minister of Higher Education, Government of West Bengal, Dr Saradwat Mukhopadhyay, Health Minister, Government of West Bengal, President, Indian National Science Academy, Prof. Shekhar C. Mande, Shri T. V. Narendran, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Kharagpur, Advisor to the Chief Minister, Shri Suvendu Adhikari, Dr. Subrata Gupta as well as several other distinguished dignitaries, alumni, faculty members, parents and students.

The Convocation witnessed the conferment of the President's Gold Medal, Prime Minister's Gold Medal and several other distinguished awards recognising outstanding academic achievement, leadership, innovation and all-round excellence. Degrees were conferred across a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and professional programmes, including PhD, M.Tech, MBA, PGDBA, dual degree, B.Tech (Hons.), four-year B.S., two-year M.Sc. and several other academic streams, underscoring the Institute's multidisciplinary approach to education and research.

Addressing the graduating students, Director of IIT Kharagpur, Prof. Suman Chakraborty, emphasised that the Class of 2026 is entering a world being reshaped by Artificial Intelligence, quantum technologies, healthcare innovations and intelligent manufacturing. He observed that while previous technological revolutions amplified human capabilities, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the very nature of knowledge creation, interpretation and application.

The Director underscored that the enduring value of an IIT education lies not merely in the acquisition of knowledge, but in cultivating judgement, scientific curiosity, ethical responsibility and the courage to question established assumptions. He noted that while information and computation may become increasingly abundant, wisdom, integrity and the ability to determine what truly matters will remain uniquely human qualities. He called upon the graduates to embrace lifelong learning, unlearning and relearning, and to harness technology for societal good while addressing global challenges such as climate change, healthcare inequities and cybersecurity. He further highlighted IIT Kharagpur's continued commitment to interdisciplinary education, cutting-edge research, innovation, entrepreneurship and global partnerships, aligned with national priorities and societal needs.

The 72nd Convocation reflects IIT Kharagpur's enduring pursuit of excellence in education, research and service to society. As India's first IIT celebrates its Platinum Jubilee Year, the Institute continues to build on its legacy of nurturing talent, creating knowledge and advancing technological innovation for the benefit of the nation and the world.