Gujarat government

Gujarat TAT-S Preliminary Result 2026 Declared; Download Scorecard, Revised Answer Key

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jul 2026
18:25 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official SEB result portal using their confirmation number or seat number and date of birth
The Gujarat TAT-S Preliminary Examination 2026 was conducted on May 3, 2026, after being rescheduled from its earlier date

The State Examination Board (SEB), Gujarat has declared the Gujarat Teacher Aptitude Test – Secondary (TAT-S) Preliminary Examination Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official SEB result portal using their confirmation number or seat number and date of birth.

The results have been announced after the completion of the answer key review process. Along with the result, the board has also issued a notification confirming revisions to the final answer keys for two questions.

The Gujarat TAT-S Preliminary Examination 2026 was conducted on May 3, 2026, after being rescheduled from its earlier date.

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The examination process followed this timeline:

  • May 8: OMR response sheets released
  • May 14: Last date to review OMR responses
  • May 16: Provisional answer key published
  • May 18 to May 25: Objection window
  • June 25: Final answer key released
  • July 4: Preliminary examination result declared

The board examined objections submitted by candidates before finalising the answer keys and preparing the result.

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the Gujarat TAT-S Mains Examination, scheduled to be held on August 3, 2026.

SEB has announced the following changes to the final answer keys:

  • Gujarati Medium Common Paper: Question 17 – Correct answer revised to Option B
  • Science and Mathematics Paper: Question 163 – Correct answer revised to Option C

The revised answers have been taken into account while preparing the final results.

Gujarat TAT Prelims Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecard:

  1. Visit the official SEB result portal at https://sebexam.org.
  2. Click on the Gujarat TAT-S Preliminary Result 2026 link.
  3. Enter your confirmation number or seat number and date of birth.
  4. Submit the required details.
  5. View and download your scorecard.
  6. Save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the scorecard and regularly visit the official SEB website for updates regarding the TAT-S Mains Examination, scheduled for August 3, 2026.

Last updated on 04 Jul 2026
18:27 PM
Gujarat government Results out preliminary examination
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