Gujarat TAT-S Preliminary Result 2026 Declared; Download Scorecard, Revised Answer Key

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official SEB result portal using their confirmation number or seat number and date of birth The Gujarat TAT-S Preliminary Examination 2026 was conducted on May 3, 2026, after being rescheduled from its earlier date

The State Examination Board (SEB), Gujarat has declared the Gujarat Teacher Aptitude Test – Secondary (TAT-S) Preliminary Examination Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official SEB result portal using their confirmation number or seat number and date of birth.

The results have been announced after the completion of the answer key review process. Along with the result, the board has also issued a notification confirming revisions to the final answer keys for two questions.

The Gujarat TAT-S Preliminary Examination 2026 was conducted on May 3, 2026, after being rescheduled from its earlier date.

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The examination process followed this timeline:

May 8: OMR response sheets released

May 14: Last date to review OMR responses

May 16: Provisional answer key published

May 18 to May 25: Objection window

June 25: Final answer key released

July 4: Preliminary examination result declared

The board examined objections submitted by candidates before finalising the answer keys and preparing the result.

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the Gujarat TAT-S Mains Examination, scheduled to be held on August 3, 2026.

SEB has announced the following changes to the final answer keys:

Gujarati Medium Common Paper: Question 17 – Correct answer revised to Option B

Science and Mathematics Paper: Question 163 – Correct answer revised to Option C

The revised answers have been taken into account while preparing the final results.

Gujarat TAT Prelims Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecard:

Visit the official SEB result portal at https://sebexam.org. Click on the Gujarat TAT-S Preliminary Result 2026 link. Enter your confirmation number or seat number and date of birth. Submit the required details. View and download your scorecard. Save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the scorecard and regularly visit the official SEB website for updates regarding the TAT-S Mains Examination, scheduled for August 3, 2026.