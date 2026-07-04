Telangana Approves 5,000 Police Vacancies; Check Post-wise Vacancy, Recruitment Process Here

Summary The recruitment process will be conducted by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TGPRB) following government approval issued after reviewing staffing requirements According to the government order issued by the Finance (HRM.VII) Department, the vacancies have been sanctioned under the administrative control of the Director General of Police (DGP)

The Telangana government has approved 5,000 vacancies in the state police department to be filled through direct recruitment. The recruitment process will be conducted by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TGPRB) following government approval issued after reviewing staffing requirements.

According to the government order issued by the Finance (HRM.VII) Department, the vacancies have been sanctioned under the administrative control of the Director General of Police (DGP). The recruitment board has been directed to obtain all necessary recruitment details from the Home Department and the DGP before issuing the recruitment notification and examination schedule.

Post-Wise Vacancies 2026

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The approved vacancies include posts across various ranks and specialised units of the police department.

Constable (Civil): 3,697

Constable (Armed Reserve):1,052

Sub-Inspector (Civil): 148

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Finger Print Bureau): 23

Constable (Special Armed Reserve Central Police Lines): 24

Constable (Driver): 20

Sub-Inspector (Armed Reserve):14

Reserve Sub-Inspector (Telangana Special Police): 12

Constable (Mechanic): 7

Sub-Inspector (Special Armed Reserve Central Police Lines): 3

Among the sanctioned posts, 3,697 Civil Constable vacancies and 1,052 Armed Reserve Constable vacancies account for the largest share of the recruitment drive.

Before releasing the recruitment notification, the TGPRB has been instructed to obtain and verify cadre-wise vacancy details, reservation roster points, eligibility criteria and other recruitment-related information from the Home Department and the DGP.

The government has directed the recruitment board to complete the verification process and issue the recruitment notification and examination schedule at the earliest.

The Telangana government has also instructed the Home Department to provide all necessary recruitment-related information without delay. This includes:

Cadre-wise vacancy details

Reservation roster points

Prescribed educational qualifications

Other recruitment-related particulars

Once these details are received and verified, the TGPRB will release the official recruitment notification and announce the examination schedule for the direct recruitment of 5,000 police personnel.

Applicants are advised to regularly visit the official portal for updates on the recruitment notification, eligibility criteria, application dates and examination schedule.