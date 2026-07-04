AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2026 Expected Shortly; Merit List, Scorecard, Counselling Details Here

Summary Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to check their qualifying status once the result link is activated Candidates who qualify will be eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission to BSc (Hons.) Nursing programmes offered by AIIMS institutes across the country

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to declare the AIIMS BSc (Hons.) Nursing Result 2026 today, July 4, on its official examination portal. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to check their qualifying status once the result link is activated.

Along with the result, AIIMS will publish the merit list PDF containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Individual scorecards will also be made available through the candidate login portal. Candidates who qualify will be eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission to BSc (Hons.) Nursing programmes offered by AIIMS institutes across the country.

AIIMS has not officially announced the exact time for releasing the result. However, based on previous admission cycles, the result is expected to be published around 12 pm on July 4.

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Once released, candidates can visit the Undergraduate Courses section on the official website and click on the BSc (Hons.) Nursing Result 2026 link. The merit list PDF can be downloaded directly, while individual scorecards will require login credentials.

The minimum qualifying marks are:

General/EWS: 50 marks

OBC: 45 marks

SC/ST: 40 marks

Meeting the minimum qualifying marks makes candidates eligible for inclusion in the merit list. However, final admission will depend on merit rank, category, seat availability and counselling.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official AIIMS examination portal for the latest updates regarding the result declaration and counselling schedule.