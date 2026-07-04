SBI CBO Interview Admit Card 2026 Released for 2,050 Posts; Download Call Letter

Summary Eligible candidates can now download their interview call letters from the official SBI recruitment portal using their login credentials The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,050 Circle Based Officer (CBO) vacancies across various circles of the bank

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Circle Based Officer (CBO) Interview Admit Card 2026 for candidates shortlisted in the written examination. Eligible candidates can now download their interview call letters from the official SBI recruitment portal using their login credentials.

The interview admit card has been issued after the declaration of the SBI CBO written examination results on June 30, 2026. According to the recruitment schedule, interviews are tentatively set to begin from July 13, 2026.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the interview call letter along with the required documents on the day of the interview.

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The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,050 Circle Based Officer (CBO) vacancies across various circles of the bank.

The written examination results were announced on June 30, 2026, and candidates who qualified have now been shortlisted for the interview round.

As per the tentative schedule, interviews are expected to commence from July 13, 2026. Candidates should report to the interview venue on the date and time mentioned in their respective call letters.

SBI CBO Interview Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download the interview call letter:

Visit the official SBI careers portal. Click on the SBI CBO Interview Call Letter 2026 link. Enter the required login credentials. Submit the details. Verify the information displayed on the call letter. Download and print the admit card for future use.

Documents Required

Candidates should carry the following documents to the interview venue:

Printed copy of the SBI CBO Interview Call Letter 2026

Valid government-issued photo identity proof

Original and self-attested copies of educational certificates

Experience certificates, if applicable

Category certificate (if applicable)

Other documents specified by SBI in the interview call letter

Applicants are advised to carefully verify all details printed on the admit card after downloading it. Those facing issues while accessing the call letter should recheck their login credentials and try again through the official recruitment portal. Candidates should rely only on updates published by SBI regarding the interview schedule and further stages of the recruitment process.