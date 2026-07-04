State Bank of India

SBI CBO Interview Admit Card 2026 Released for 2,050 Posts; Download Call Letter

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jul 2026
15:26 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can now download their interview call letters from the official SBI recruitment portal using their login credentials
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,050 Circle Based Officer (CBO) vacancies across various circles of the bank

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Circle Based Officer (CBO) Interview Admit Card 2026 for candidates shortlisted in the written examination. Eligible candidates can now download their interview call letters from the official SBI recruitment portal using their login credentials.

The interview admit card has been issued after the declaration of the SBI CBO written examination results on June 30, 2026. According to the recruitment schedule, interviews are tentatively set to begin from July 13, 2026.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the interview call letter along with the required documents on the day of the interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,050 Circle Based Officer (CBO) vacancies across various circles of the bank.

The written examination results were announced on June 30, 2026, and candidates who qualified have now been shortlisted for the interview round.

As per the tentative schedule, interviews are expected to commence from July 13, 2026. Candidates should report to the interview venue on the date and time mentioned in their respective call letters.

SBI CBO Interview Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download the interview call letter:

  1. Visit the official SBI careers portal.
  2. Click on the SBI CBO Interview Call Letter 2026 link.
  3. Enter the required login credentials.
  4. Submit the details.
  5. Verify the information displayed on the call letter.
  6. Download and print the admit card for future use.

Documents Required

Candidates should carry the following documents to the interview venue:

  • Printed copy of the SBI CBO Interview Call Letter 2026
  • Valid government-issued photo identity proof
  • Original and self-attested copies of educational certificates
  • Experience certificates, if applicable
  • Category certificate (if applicable)
  • Other documents specified by SBI in the interview call letter

Applicants are advised to carefully verify all details printed on the admit card after downloading it. Those facing issues while accessing the call letter should recheck their login credentials and try again through the official recruitment portal. Candidates should rely only on updates published by SBI regarding the interview schedule and further stages of the recruitment process.

Last updated on 04 Jul 2026
15:27 PM
State Bank of India Admit Card SBI Bank
Similar stories
Skill India

NCVT ITI CBT Admit Card 2026 Released at skillindiadigital.gov.in; Download AITT CTS . . .

AIIMS

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2026 Expected Shortly; Merit List, Scorecard, Counselling De. . .

Police recruitment

Telangana Approves 5,000 Police Vacancies; Check Post-wise Vacancy, Recruitment Proce. . .

LIC

LIC HFL Junior Assistant Result 2026 Declared for 180 Posts at lichousing.com; Merit . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Skill India

NCVT ITI CBT Admit Card 2026 Released at skillindiadigital.gov.in; Download AITT CTS . . .

AIIMS

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2026 Expected Shortly; Merit List, Scorecard, Counselling De. . .

Police recruitment

Telangana Approves 5,000 Police Vacancies; Check Post-wise Vacancy, Recruitment Proce. . .

SP Jain Global

SP Jain Global MGB Placement 2026: 65% Graduates Secure International Placements Acro. . .

LIC

LIC HFL Junior Assistant Result 2026 Declared for 180 Posts at lichousing.com; Merit . . .

NIOS

NIOS Reopens 6-Month Bridge Course Registration for Primary Teachers; New Deadline He. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality