Skill India

NCVT ITI CBT Admit Card 2026 Released at skillindiadigital.gov.in; Download AITT CTS Hall Ticket

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jul 2026
15:17 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can now download their hall tickets through the official portal before the commencement of the computer-based test
The admit cards have been issued by the Directorate General of Training (DGT) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has released the NCVT ITI CBT Admit Card 2026 for trainees appearing in the All India Trade Test (AITT) – Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) examination. Eligible candidates can now download their hall tickets through the official portal before the commencement of the computer-based test.

The admit cards have been issued by the Directorate General of Training (DGT) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre, as it is mandatory for entry.

The admit cards are available for eligible registered trainees appearing in the AITT CTS 2026 examination across various ITI trades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates are advised to:

  • Download the hall ticket well before the examination date.
  • Verify all personal and examination-related details printed on the admit card.
  • Report any discrepancy to the concerned authorities before the examination.
  • Avoid waiting until the last day to download the admit card to prevent technical issues.

NCVT ITI Admit Card: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall ticket:

  1. Visit the official Skill India Digital website.
  2. Log in using your registered credentials.
  3. Open your candidate profile.
  4. Click on the Download Admit Card option.
  5. Download the NCVT MIS Hall Ticket.
  6. Print the admit card for use on the examination day.

The admit card serves as the official identity document for the examination and contains important details such as:

  • Candidate's name
  • Registration details
  • Roll number
  • Trade
  • Examination date and time
  • Examination centre
  • Exam-day instructions

Candidates without a valid printed admit card may not be allowed to enter the examination centre.

Trainees should ensure that all information on the hall ticket matches their registration records. It is also advisable to keep multiple printed copies and preserve the document until the entire examination process is completed. Carrying the printed admit card is compulsory for all candidates appearing in the AITT CTS 2026 computer-based examination.

Last updated on 04 Jul 2026
15:18 PM
Skill India NCVT Admit Card
Similar stories
AIIMS

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2026 Expected Shortly; Merit List, Scorecard, Counselling De. . .

Police recruitment

Telangana Approves 5,000 Police Vacancies; Check Post-wise Vacancy, Recruitment Proce. . .

LIC

LIC HFL Junior Assistant Result 2026 Declared for 180 Posts at lichousing.com; Merit . . .

NIOS

NIOS Reopens 6-Month Bridge Course Registration for Primary Teachers; New Deadline He. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AIIMS

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2026 Expected Shortly; Merit List, Scorecard, Counselling De. . .

Police recruitment

Telangana Approves 5,000 Police Vacancies; Check Post-wise Vacancy, Recruitment Proce. . .

SP Jain Global

SP Jain Global MGB Placement 2026: 65% Graduates Secure International Placements Acro. . .

LIC

LIC HFL Junior Assistant Result 2026 Declared for 180 Posts at lichousing.com; Merit . . .

NIOS

NIOS Reopens 6-Month Bridge Course Registration for Primary Teachers; New Deadline He. . .

HTET

HTET Exam 2026: Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh Step Up Security; Candidates Can Seek Dial 1. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality