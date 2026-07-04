NCVT ITI CBT Admit Card 2026 Released at skillindiadigital.gov.in; Download AITT CTS Hall Ticket

Summary Eligible candidates can now download their hall tickets through the official portal before the commencement of the computer-based test The admit cards have been issued by the Directorate General of Training (DGT) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has released the NCVT ITI CBT Admit Card 2026 for trainees appearing in the All India Trade Test (AITT) – Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) examination. Eligible candidates can now download their hall tickets through the official portal before the commencement of the computer-based test.

The admit cards have been issued by the Directorate General of Training (DGT) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre, as it is mandatory for entry.

The admit cards are available for eligible registered trainees appearing in the AITT CTS 2026 examination across various ITI trades.

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Candidates are advised to:

Download the hall ticket well before the examination date.

Verify all personal and examination-related details printed on the admit card.

Report any discrepancy to the concerned authorities before the examination.

Avoid waiting until the last day to download the admit card to prevent technical issues.

NCVT ITI Admit Card: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall ticket:

Visit the official Skill India Digital website. Log in using your registered credentials. Open your candidate profile. Click on the Download Admit Card option. Download the NCVT MIS Hall Ticket. Print the admit card for use on the examination day.

The admit card serves as the official identity document for the examination and contains important details such as:

Candidate's name

Registration details

Roll number

Trade

Examination date and time

Examination centre

Exam-day instructions

Candidates without a valid printed admit card may not be allowed to enter the examination centre.

Trainees should ensure that all information on the hall ticket matches their registration records. It is also advisable to keep multiple printed copies and preserve the document until the entire examination process is completed. Carrying the printed admit card is compulsory for all candidates appearing in the AITT CTS 2026 computer-based examination.