IIT Ropar Inaugurates E-Summit 2026, Highlights Rise of Deep-Tech Startups and Innovation Culture

Summary The two-day event, themed 'Pioneering The Impossible', organised by the institute's E-Cell in association with the Technology Business Incubator Foundation (TBIF), here, according to a statement Speaking at the inauguration, the institute's director, Rajeev Ahuja, said that IIT Ropar has firmly established itself as a hub of deep-tech entrepreneurship, noting that more than 450 startups have been incubated from the institute

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar on Saturday inaugurated E-Summit 26, its annual entrepreneurship and innovation summit, with the institute's director urging students and researchers to grow through innovation and research rather than following conventional paths.

The two-day event, themed 'Pioneering The Impossible', organised by the institute's E-Cell in association with the Technology Business Incubator Foundation (TBIF), here, according to a statement.

Speaking at the inauguration, the institute's director, Rajeev Ahuja, said that IIT Ropar has firmly established itself as a hub of deep-tech entrepreneurship, noting that more than 450 startups have been incubated from the institute, reflecting the growing confidence of young innovators in the ecosystem built here.

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He urged students and researchers to grow through innovation and research rather than following conventional paths, and praised the Government of India's sustained efforts to build a robust startup culture in the country through initiatives like Startup India.

"Our young entrepreneurs are solving real problems with real technology. The energy at this summit reflects exactly the kind of pioneering spirit that IIT Ropar stands for," Ahuja said.

Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, Technology Development Board (TDB), Government of India, in his address, spoke about the Research and Development and Innovation Fund established by the Centre, explaining in practical terms how early-stage startups can enrol for grants and access financial support through this fund.

He highlighted that the Technology Development Board, a statutory body under the Department of Science and Technology, provides financial assistance to Indian enterprises attempting to develop or commercialise indigenous technology.

Praising the students and volunteers who put together E-Summit'26, Pathak said, "Events like these are not just celebrations of ideas. They are the starting points of India's next generation of technology enterprises."

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