National Awards to Teachers 2026 Nominations Begin - Check Deadline and Eligibility

Summary The Ministry of Education (MoE) has started the nomination process for the National Awards to Teachers 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their nominations online through the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal available at awards.gov.in.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has started the nomination process for the National Awards to Teachers 2026 for faculty members serving in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) and Polytechnic institutes across the country. Eligible candidates can submit their nominations online through the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal available at awards.gov.in.

According to the official notification released by the ministry, the nomination window for the National Awards to Teachers 2026 will remain open until July 5. The ministry has allowed multiple modes for submitting nominations, including self-nomination, institutional nomination by heads of institutions, and peer nomination by colleagues working in the same institution.

The National Awards to Teachers aim to honour outstanding educators and faculty members from technical and non-technical higher educational institutions as well as polytechnic institutes for their exceptional contribution towards teaching, academic leadership, and educational excellence. The initiative seeks to recognise educators who have demonstrated dedication and innovation in higher education.

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The awards have been categorised into two major sections. The first category is meant for teachers serving in Higher Educational Institutions and has been divided into three sub-categories. These include Engineering, Technology and Architecture; Pure Sciences comprising Mathematics, Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Medicine and Pharmacy; and Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences, Languages, Commerce, Legal Studies and Management.

The official notification clarified that the listed disciplines are only indicative in nature and may also include other subjects or emerging areas of knowledge relevant to higher education.

The second category of the awards is dedicated to teachers and faculty members working in Polytechnic institutions across India.

As per the eligibility criteria prescribed by the ministry, regular faculty members employed in colleges, universities, higher educational institutions, and polytechnics are eligible to apply for the awards. Applicants are required to have a minimum of five years of full-time teaching experience at the undergraduate or postgraduate level.

The ministry has also specified that candidates applying for the National Awards to Teachers 2026 should not be more than 55 years of age as on the final date for submission of nominations.

However, certain categories of academic administrators have been excluded from the eligibility list. Vice-chancellors, directors, and principals, whether serving in regular or officiating capacities, are not eligible to apply for the awards. At the same time, the notification clarified that individuals who previously served in such positions but are currently in active teaching service and fall within the prescribed age limit may still apply.

The Ministry of Education further informed that the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has been designated as the institutional partner for conducting and coordinating the award process.

Find the direct nomination submission link here.