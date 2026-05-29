AP SBTET Diploma Results 2026 Declared for Engineering and Pharmacy Courses; Check Scorecard

Summary The results were activated online at 11:10 AM, bringing relief to lakhs of students who appeared for the examinations across the state AP SBTET will issue original hard-copy marks memos to the respective polytechnic and pharmacy colleges in the coming weeks

The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (AP SBTET) has officially declared the diploma examination results for various engineering and pharmacy courses today, May 29, 2026. The results were activated online at 11:10 AM, bringing relief to lakhs of students who appeared for the examinations across the state.

Students can now access their provisional marksheets through the official AP SBTET student portal and other educational result websites.

According to the board, the result declaration covers multiple academic schemes and regulations, including regular and supplementary examinations conducted under the C23, C20, C16 and C14 engineering regulations. Pharmacy diploma results under the ER-91 and ER-2020 regulations have also been released simultaneously.

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The declared results include examinations for first-year students as well as those enrolled in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth semesters.

With a large number of students attempting to access their scores simultaneously, the official servers are witnessing heavy traffic. To ensure uninterrupted access, alternative result portals such as Manabadi and Vidyavision are also hosting the scorecards.

Students can check their results by visiting the official AP SBTET student portal at apsbtet.net or through other result-hosting websites. To download the provisional marks memo, candidates need to click on the “AP SBTET Diploma Results 2026” link, select the appropriate regulation and semester, and enter their Permanent Identification Number (PIN) or Hall Ticket Number before submitting the details.

The online marks memo released by the board is provisional in nature and intended for immediate reference. AP SBTET will issue original hard-copy marks memos to the respective polytechnic and pharmacy colleges in the coming weeks.

Students have been advised to carefully verify details such as their name, PIN, subject codes and marks mentioned on the digital scorecard.

Candidates dissatisfied with their marks will be allowed to apply for recounting or re-verification of answer scripts. The board is expected to release the detailed schedule, application process and fee structure for the re-evaluation process on its official website next week.