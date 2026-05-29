Andhra Pradesh

AP SBTET Diploma Results 2026 Declared for Engineering and Pharmacy Courses; Check Scorecard

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 May 2026
15:13 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The results were activated online at 11:10 AM, bringing relief to lakhs of students who appeared for the examinations across the state
AP SBTET will issue original hard-copy marks memos to the respective polytechnic and pharmacy colleges in the coming weeks

The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (AP SBTET) has officially declared the diploma examination results for various engineering and pharmacy courses today, May 29, 2026. The results were activated online at 11:10 AM, bringing relief to lakhs of students who appeared for the examinations across the state.

Students can now access their provisional marksheets through the official AP SBTET student portal and other educational result websites.

According to the board, the result declaration covers multiple academic schemes and regulations, including regular and supplementary examinations conducted under the C23, C20, C16 and C14 engineering regulations. Pharmacy diploma results under the ER-91 and ER-2020 regulations have also been released simultaneously.

ADVERTISEMENT

The declared results include examinations for first-year students as well as those enrolled in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth semesters.

With a large number of students attempting to access their scores simultaneously, the official servers are witnessing heavy traffic. To ensure uninterrupted access, alternative result portals such as Manabadi and Vidyavision are also hosting the scorecards.

Students can check their results by visiting the official AP SBTET student portal at apsbtet.net or through other result-hosting websites. To download the provisional marks memo, candidates need to click on the “AP SBTET Diploma Results 2026” link, select the appropriate regulation and semester, and enter their Permanent Identification Number (PIN) or Hall Ticket Number before submitting the details.

The online marks memo released by the board is provisional in nature and intended for immediate reference. AP SBTET will issue original hard-copy marks memos to the respective polytechnic and pharmacy colleges in the coming weeks.

Students have been advised to carefully verify details such as their name, PIN, subject codes and marks mentioned on the digital scorecard.

Candidates dissatisfied with their marks will be allowed to apply for recounting or re-verification of answer scripts. The board is expected to release the detailed schedule, application process and fee structure for the re-evaluation process on its official website next week.

Last updated on 29 May 2026
15:19 PM
Andhra Pradesh Results out
Similar stories
Undergraduate Admissions

JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 Registration Opens for BTech, BArch Admission - All Detail. . .

TSCHE

TGCHE Releases TG ICET 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheets; Objection Window Opens Tomor. . .

WBJEE 2026

WBJEE 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today - Check Objection Fee, Steps

Odisha government

Odisha Higher Education Department Begins SAMS UG Admission 2026 Registration; Check . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Undergraduate Admissions

JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 Registration Opens for BTech, BArch Admission - All Detail. . .

TSCHE

TGCHE Releases TG ICET 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheets; Objection Window Opens Tomor. . .

WBJEE 2026

WBJEE 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today - Check Objection Fee, Steps

Odisha government

Odisha Higher Education Department Begins SAMS UG Admission 2026 Registration; Check . . .

Jharkhand government

JCECEB Releases Jharkhand B.Ed Admit Card 2026; Exam Scheduled on May 31

Maharashtra Schools

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: First Merit List Announced, Check Class 11 Allotment. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality