The University of Calcutta

University of Calcutta Declares B.A./B.Sc Semester III Results 2025 Under CCF and CBCS Systems; Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 May 2026
15:53 PM

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Summary
The results were officially published on May 29, 2026, with online access activated from 2:00 pm
The university has also made soft copies of college-wise consolidated gazettes and tabular gazettes available through respective college portals for institutional use and verification purposes

The University of Calcutta has announced the results of the B.A./B.Sc. Semester III Examinations 2025 conducted under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) and Curriculum and Credit Framework (CCF). The results were officially published on May 29, 2026, with online access activated from 2:00 pm.

Students can check their results through the official examination portals by entering their 12-digit roll number without using any hyphen.

According to the university notification, candidates can access their scorecards through multiple official websites, including India Results, cuexam.net and cuexamwindow.in. Separate result access arrangements have been made for students under both the CCF and CBCS examination systems.

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The university has also made soft copies of college-wise consolidated gazettes and tabular gazettes available through respective college portals for institutional use and verification purposes.

As part of the result dissemination process, grade cards and gazette documents will be distributed to authorised representatives of affiliated colleges from the Result Major and Computer Cell-I section. The university stated that the distribution process is scheduled for June 5, 2026, between 2:00 pm and 10:00 pm.

The published results cover undergraduate arts and science programmes under Semester III examinations conducted across affiliated colleges of the University of Calcutta.

The examination authorities stated that the result publication follows completion of the evaluation and tabulation process for all Semester III examinations held under both academic frameworks.

Students have been advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on their online scorecards after downloading them from the official portals. The university also instructed candidates to rely only on authorised examination websites for authentic updates and academic records.

The official notification regarding the result publication was issued under reference number CE/RMCC/26/25/10 dated May 26, 2026.

University authorities further confirmed that all examination data and scorecards remain hosted on official servers to ensure uninterrupted access during the result publication period.

Last updated on 29 May 2026
15:54 PM
The University of Calcutta Calcutta University semester exam results
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