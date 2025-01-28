IIT Madras to organize Asia’s first international Hyperloop competition from 21-25 Feb 2025

Summary ‘Global Hyperloop Competition 2025’ aims to revolutionize transportation across the world by bringing together key Hyperloop stakeholders from the U.S., Europe & other parts of the World The competition will be held at the IIT Madras’ unique Hyperloop test infrastructure, a state-of-the-art facility built with the support of the Indian Railways, ArcelorMittal, L&T and HindalCo

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will organise Global Hyperloop Competition (GHC) 2025, Asia’s first international Hyperloop competition, from 21st to 25th February 2025.

The competition will be conducted by IIT Madras, IITM Pravartak and SAEIndia, and is also supported by the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. A key objective of the event is to showcase and propagate hyperloop concepts worldwide, fostering a transformative spirit among young minds in the field of transportation.

The competition will be held at the IIT Madras’ unique Hyperloop test infrastructure, a state-of-the-art facility built with the support of the Indian Railways, ArcelorMittal, L&T and HindalCo.

Hyperloop is the 5th mode of transportation, a high-speed train that travels in a near-vacuum tube. The reduced air resistance allows the capsule inside the tube to reach speeds of more than 1000 km/h. Mr. Elon Musk, who heads SpaceX and Tesla, proposed the idea of Hyperloop to the world in 2013 through a whitepaper – ‘Hyperloop Alpha.’

Highlighting the unique aspects of this competition, Prof. Satya Chakravarthy, Faculty Advisor, Hyperloop IIT Madras, said, “The GHC is a testament to what students can achieve when given the right opportunities and platforms. Our vision goes beyond competition—we aim to inspire and equip the next generation to redefine what’s possible in transportation.”

By bringing together key Hyperloop stakeholders from the U.S., Europe, Turkey, and other parts of the world, the competition aims to accelerate adoption of sustainable and ultra-fast transit systems. It will provide a global platform for students, researchers and industry leaders to exchange ideas, expertise and inspire the next generation of engineers and designers who can envision and build the future of mobility.

Speaking about the need for such competitions, Mr. Pranav Singhal, Student Head (Hyperloop), IIT Madras, said, “The Global Hyperloop Competition exemplifies our mission to foster multidisciplinary collaboration and innovation in India. The 450-meter test track at Thaiyur is not just a milestone for IIT Madras but also a beacon for aspiring engineers worldwide, demonstrating the power of ingenuity and teamwork in shaping the future of mobility.”

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

The Global Hyperloop Competition will bring together brilliant minds and forward-thinking teams from around the world. This year features around 400 participants competing in three categories:

Pod Demonstration: Teams showcase their Hyperloop pod prototypes, demonstrating advanced speed, stability, and safety features on the cutting-edge test track.

Teams showcase their Hyperloop pod prototypes, demonstrating advanced speed, stability, and safety features on the cutting-edge test track. Hyperloop InnoQuest: A thought-provoking case study competition aimed at tackling real-world challenges in implementing Hyperloop technologies.

A thought-provoking case study competition aimed at tackling real-world challenges in implementing Hyperloop technologies. DesignX: A platform for design enthusiasts to present innovative concepts and ideas, pushing the boundaries of Hyperloop technology and its applications.

The Global Hyperloop Competition 2025 has also invited innovators, dreamers, and change makers to be part of this extraordinary event.