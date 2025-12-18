Staff Selection Commission

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Declared; Over 1.3 Lakh Candidates Shortlisted

Our Web Correspondent
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) Tier I results 2025 today, December 18. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their SSC CGL Tier I result 2025 from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

According to the commission, more than 1.3 lakh candidates have qualified in the Tier I examination and have been shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. A total of 6,196 candidates have qualified for the Tier II exam for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), while 2,781 candidates have been shortlisted for Statistical Investigator Grade II. Additionally, 1,30,418 candidates have qualified for other CGL posts.

The SSC stated that the results of 49 candidates have been withheld due to various reasons, including pending litigations and court cases. Further, the commission did not process the results of five candidates owing to debarment from SSC examinations or cancellation or rejection of candidature.

Based on the category-wise marks obtained in the SSC CGL Tier I CBT 2025, candidates have been shortlisted for the Tier II examination, which is scheduled to be conducted in the third week of January 2026. As the Tier I examination was held in multiple shifts, the commission clarified that the marks have been normalised in accordance with the methodology prescribed by the SSC.

The SSC CGL Tier I examination 2025 was conducted from September 12 to September 26 at examination centres across the country. A re-examination was held on October 14 for candidates who faced technical issues during their initial test.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for updates related to the Tier II exam schedule, admit card, and further instructions.

