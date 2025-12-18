NEET counselling

Chandigarh NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule Released; Choice Filling Open Till December 21

Summary
The Government Medical College (GMC), Chandigarh, has released the round 2 counselling schedule for Chandigarh NEET PG 2025 for admission to MD, MS and postgraduate diploma courses. Eligible candidates can participate in the second round of counselling by filling and locking their choices through the official website, gmch.gov.in, till December 21.

According to the official notification, candidates who were allotted seats in round 1 will be allowed to surrender their seats with free exit by 10 am on December 19. The seat matrix for round 2 counselling will be published later the same day.

The Chandigarh NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on December 23. Candidates allotted seats will be required to report to their respective colleges by 3 pm on December 24 for document verification and admission formalities.

The counselling will cover admissions to MD, MS and PG diploma courses in government and private medical colleges across Chandigarh.

“All candidates opting for second counselling must ensure that, at the time of choice locking, they are not holding any MD, MS seat under the All India Quota or any other State quota, as they will be required to submit an undertaking to this effect at the time of reporting or admission,” the official notice stated.

Chandigarh NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule

  • Seat surrender by round 1 candidates: December 18 to December 19
  • Display of seat matrix: December 19
  • Online choice filling and locking: December 20 to December 21
  • Seat allotment result: December 23
  • Reporting and document verification: December 23 to December 24

Candidates are advised to follow the schedule carefully and regularly check the official website for updates related to counselling and admissions.

