KEA Extends Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Option Entry Deadline; Check Last Date Inside

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the round 2 option-entry deadline for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 counselling. As per the revised schedule, candidates can now submit their preferences until 9 am on December 22 through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates who have not yet filled their choices can log in to the counselling portal and enter or modify their preferences multiple times until the deadline. The KEA has advised candidates to carefully review and lock their choices in order of preference, as the locked options will be considered for the round 2 seat allotment.

According to the updated counselling timeline, the provisional seat allotment result for round 2 will be released on December 23 after 2 pm, while the final allotment result will be announced on December 24. Candidates who complete the fee payment will be able to download their admission order between December 25 and December 30.

Clarifying the fee adjustment process, the KEA stated, “For choice 2 candidates, the fees already paid will be adjusted upon seat allotment in this round, and any balance amount, if applicable, must be paid by the candidates.”

The authority further informed that candidates allotted seats must report to their respective medical colleges by December 30, before 5.30 pm, to complete the admission process.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official KEA website for further updates and ensure timely completion of all counselling-related formalities.