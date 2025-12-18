NEET PG 2025

KEA Extends Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Option Entry Deadline; Check Last Date Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Dec 2025
18:15 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
As per the revised schedule, candidates can now submit their preferences until 9 am on December 22 through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Candidates who have not yet filled their choices can log in to the counselling portal and enter or modify their preferences multiple times until the deadline

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the round 2 option-entry deadline for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 counselling. As per the revised schedule, candidates can now submit their preferences until 9 am on December 22 through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates who have not yet filled their choices can log in to the counselling portal and enter or modify their preferences multiple times until the deadline. The KEA has advised candidates to carefully review and lock their choices in order of preference, as the locked options will be considered for the round 2 seat allotment.

According to the updated counselling timeline, the provisional seat allotment result for round 2 will be released on December 23 after 2 pm, while the final allotment result will be announced on December 24. Candidates who complete the fee payment will be able to download their admission order between December 25 and December 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clarifying the fee adjustment process, the KEA stated, “For choice 2 candidates, the fees already paid will be adjusted upon seat allotment in this round, and any balance amount, if applicable, must be paid by the candidates.”

The authority further informed that candidates allotted seats must report to their respective medical colleges by December 30, before 5.30 pm, to complete the admission process.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official KEA website for further updates and ensure timely completion of all counselling-related formalities.

Last updated on 18 Dec 2025
18:16 PM
NEET PG 2025 Karnataka NEET PG 2025
Similar stories
NEET counselling

Chandigarh NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule Released; Choice Filling Open Ti. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Declared; Over 1.3 Lakh Candidates Shortlisted

NEET PG

Rajasthan NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025: 3,830 Candidates Eligible; Seat Allotment. . .

Admit Card

ICAI Releases CA Intermediate and Final Admit Cards for January 2026 Exams- Read Deta. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Staff Selection Commission

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Declared; Over 1.3 Lakh Candidates Shortlisted

NEET counselling

Chandigarh NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule Released; Choice Filling Open Ti. . .

NEET PG

Rajasthan NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025: 3,830 Candidates Eligible; Seat Allotment. . .

Admit Card

ICAI Releases CA Intermediate and Final Admit Cards for January 2026 Exams- Read Deta. . .

NEET counselling

West Bengal NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Schedule 2025 Revised; Choice Filling to Begi. . .

NTA

NTA Releases UGC NET 2025 December Session Exam Schedule; Check Detailed Timetable He. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality