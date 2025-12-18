AILET 2026

NLU Delhi Releases AILET 2026 Results for BA LLB and LLM Admissions; Counselling Schedule Soon

Summary
The National Law University (NLU), Delhi, has announced the results of the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026 today, December 18. Candidates can download their AILET 2026 scorecards from the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

The AILET 2026 examination was conducted on December 14, from 2 pm to 4 pm, across 47 test centres in 36 cities. The exam serves as the entrance test for admission to BA LLB (Hons) and LLM courses at NLU Delhi.

The university will soon announce the AILET 2026 counselling schedule. Candidates included in the counselling invite list will be able to register for the counselling process. The counselling invite list is prepared in a ratio of three times the number of seats available.

AILET Result 2026: Steps to Download Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website: nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
  2. Log in to your AILET 2026 account
  3. Click on the scorecard link
  4. The AILET 2026 result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the scorecard safe for admission and counselling procedures.

