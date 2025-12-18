Punjab NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule Revised; Choice Filling Open Till December 18

Summary The revised timeline has been issued in accordance with the schedule announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for NEET PG 2025 All India Quota (AIQ) counselling As per the notification, eligible candidates can fill and submit their choices of college and specialty till December 18 through the official counselling portal

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has released the revised schedule for round 2 of Punjab NEET PG 2025 counselling for admission to MD, MS, Diploma, PGDSM, DNB and Ultrasonography courses. The revised timeline has been issued in accordance with the schedule announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for NEET PG 2025 All India Quota (AIQ) counselling.

As per the notification, eligible candidates can fill and submit their choices of college and specialty till December 18 through the official counselling portal. Candidates are allowed to update their preferences based on the revised seat matrix.

Candidates who were allotted seats under the Punjab state quota in round 1 and have already joined will be allowed to surrender their seats with free exit till December 18, up to 5 pm. To surrender a seat, candidates must submit a written application to the principal of the concerned college, following which the surrender status will be updated on the online portal.

The university clarified that vacancies arising due to surrendered seats will be updated automatically, and candidates are advised to revise their choices accordingly.

The processing of seat allotment for round 2 will be carried out between December 19 and December 21. The provisional seat allotment will be displayed on December 23. Candidates will be allowed to submit objections, if any, via email till December 24, up to 11 am. After addressing the objections, the revised provisional allotment or final result will be published on December 25.

Candidates allotted seats in round 2 will be required to pay the balance fee amount, covering six months after adjustment of the security deposit, through the university’s online payment gateway. Following fee payment, candidates must report to their allotted colleges between December 26 and December 30 to complete the admission and joining process.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official BFUHS website for updates and strictly adhere to the revised counselling schedule.