Centre: Several Lakh Appointment Letters Issued Through Rozgar Melas Across India

The details of appointment letters issued to candidates under Rozgar Melas are maintained by the respective ministries/departments/organisations, the Centre said on Thursday.

The National Rozgar Mela initiative was launched in October 2022.

"Seventeen Rozgar Mela events have so far been held at the national level in 40-50 cities across various states and Union territories. Several lakh appointment letters have been issued by the participating ministries/departments/organisations, etc., in these Rozgar Melas," Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

The details of appointment letters issued to candidates from various states/districts are maintained by the respective ministries/departments/organisations, etc.," Singh said.

The minister was asked about the number of appointment letters issued across all national Rozgar Melas held since October 2022, ministry-wise and category-wise.

The national Rozgar Mela is a significant initiative towards the fulfilment of the government's commitment to accord highest priority to employment generation among the youth, Singh said.

Rozgar Mela serves as a catalyst for expeditious filling up of vacant posts in mission mode in Central government ministries/departments/organisations, etc., he said.

The distribution of appointment letters through Rozgar Melas has facilitated deployment of critical human resources for discharging various government activities and efficient delivery of citizen services, thereby supporting the creation of a multiplier effect for generating further employment/self-employment across the country, the minister said.

Also, through various initiatives for end-to-end digitisation of the recruitment process, including conduct of computer-based examinations, and provision for candidates to take certain examinations in various regional languages, candidates from all parts of the country, including those from tribal and aspirational districts, have been benefited with improved equity and greater access to employment opportunities, Singh said.

