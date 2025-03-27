IIT Madras launches ‘Zero e-mission’ to drive the Nation’s Electric Vehicles Growth

Summary State-of-the-art Research Facilities like Battery Charging and Engineering lab and Electric Truck Driving Simulator besides an Electric Commercial Vehicle Analytic Centre were also launched Being spearheaded by the Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras, these initiatives envisage strong industry collaborations to speed up the EV Transition in India

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched ‘Zero e-mission’, a comprehensive set of e-Mobility initiatives across different domains ranging from Education, Skilling and Research to Policy, Outreach and Safety.

Being spearheaded by the Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras, these initiatives envisage strong industry collaborations to speed up the EV Transition in India.

The initiatives launched include:

⮚ EV Battery Engineering Lab - A state-of-the-art facility dedicated to battery performance analysis and optimization for electric vehicles that focuses on key aspects of battery technology

⮚ Battery Charging Infrastructure Laboratory - A pioneering research facility focused on developing advanced charging solutions for EVs such as Onboard & Offboard Chargers, Extreme Fast Charging (XFC) Solutions, Wireless Charging Systems, Battery Swapping & Grid Integration

⮚ Certificate Programme on eMobility - A 100-hour online course designed to equip professionals with cutting-edge knowledge in EVs

⮚ Web-Enabled M.Tech in E-Mobility - A degree program designed for working professionals looking to specialize in EV technology.

These initiatives were launched in the campus today (24th March 2025) in the presence of Chief Guest Dr. Hanif Qureshi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, Guests of Honour Dr. Preeti Banzal, Scientist G, Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India and Mr. PK Banerjee, Executive Director, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Further, IIT Madras officials including Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean (ICSR), Prof. CS Shankar Ram, Head, Department of Engineering Design, Prof. Karthick Athmanathan, Professor of Practice and Mr. Ajithkumar T K, CEO, Centre of Excellence for Zero Emission Trucking (CoEZET), were present along with other faculty and researchers.

Addressing the launch event, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “We have been working on this for the last four years and are now in a position to offer a comprehensive set of solutions that address the needs of the country in general and Industry in particular. Our teams have already been providing consulting and skilling services, and it was time we consolidated all our activities and channelized them in a framework that is easier for Government and Industry to exploit.”

Congratulating IIT Madras on the launch, Chief Guest Dr. Hanif Qureshi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), Government of India, said, “As a nodal Ministry for e-Mobility, MHI is happy to see such structured initiatives and I am confident that IITM will play a significant role in partnering Government and Industry to help with rapid electrification of Road Transport. The comprehensive approach that IITM is taking in e-Mobility will help in faster implementation of the strategic and policy decisions that Industry and Government will take over the years.”

Further, a Technical Report on ‘Safe Electrification of Battery Electric Trucks for Inflammable and Hazardous Goods Transportation’ was also released on the occasion. As India’s trucking industry expands, electrification of medium and heavy-duty trucks is a critical step in achieving net-zero emissions. However, transitioning hazardous and flammable goods transport to battery electric trucks brings unique safety challenges that must be addressed.

This report provided an in-depth evaluation of battery chemistries, past fire incidents, and real-world feasibility for safe and efficient BET deployment. It identifies potential risks like thermal runaway, fire hazards, and grid integration issues, offering solutions to make electrification safer and more reliable.

Highlighting the close coordination between IITM and the Office of Principal Scientific Advisor, Guest of Honour Dr. Preeti Banzal, Scientist G, Office of the PSA, Government of India, added, “The Office of PSA and IIT Madras have been working closely for the last three years. It is important for India to ensure that we retain technological edge in eMobility in the coming years with Exploratory Research. The work done by IIT Madras with other partner entities like ARAI, Pune, has helped identify some of the critical areas where India will need to start working to be a technology leader in e-Mobility.”

Taking a long-term view on e-Mobility, Mr. PK Banerjee, Executive Director, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), an apex national body representing all major vehicle and vehicular engine manufacturers in India, said, “The Indian Automotive Industry is fully committed to Viksit Bharath@2047 and initial plans are being discussed to leverage e-Mobility under the Automotive Mission Plan to reach fossil fuel independence by 2047. SIAM and its members stand committed to leveraging e-Mobility to achieve Energy Security and Emissions Reductions for the country.”

BATTERY ELECTRIC TRUCK FMEA REPORT

The CoEZET, IIT Madras, in collaboration with RLE India & RLE FutureMotiv, UK, released a report on ‘Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA) for Battery Electric Trucks (BETs)’. This study provides a structured risk assessment methodology to enhance the reliability and safety of BETs in India's challenging operating conditions.

This report could serve as a valuable resource for OEMs, policymakers, researchers, and engineers, offering insights to strengthen BET design and deployment.

Covering five key subsystems—Electrical, Chassis, Propulsion, High-Voltage Energy Management, and Interior Systems—the report follows the AIAG-VDA methodology to identify potential failure modes, assess risks, and propose mitigation strategies. It considers real-world challenges such as extreme temperatures, flooding, and overloading, aligning BET design improvements with industry standards like ISO 26262.