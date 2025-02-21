IIT Madras to Host ‘IInvenTiv 2025’ – India’s Largest R&D Innovation Fair

Summary The stage is set for the IIT Madras to host ‘IInvenTiv 2025’, India's most anticipated R&D innovation fair. Scheduled for February 28 and March 1, 2025, at the IIT Madras campus, the event is being organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The stage is set for the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) to host ‘IInvenTiv 2025’, India's most anticipated R&D innovation fair. Bringing together researchers from IITs, NITs, IISc, IISERs, and the top 50 NIRF-ranked institutions, the two-day event will spotlight pathbreaking innovations with the potential to transform industries and society.

Scheduled for February 28 and March 1, 2025, at the IIT Madras campus, the event is being organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. An expert committee has already shortlisted 185 pioneering research projects, with more expected to join the showcase.

Driving ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ Through Industry-Academia Collaboration

‘IInvenTiv 2025’ is a flagship initiative aligned with India’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ – aiming to bridge the gap between academic research and industry applications. The event will serve as a launchpad for commercialising laboratory research, facilitating technology transfers, licensing opportunities, and industry-academia collaborations.

Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, highlighted the fair’s significance at a press conference today, alongside Dr V Arumugam, Member of the Local Organising Committee and Chief Manager (Technical), Office of Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR), IIT Madras.

Speaking at the conference, Prof Kamakoti emphasised, “Viksit Bharat 2047 shall undoubtedly be a Startup and Product Nation. IInvenTiv is a platform for higher education institutions to showcase their translational research and startups they have incubated to the market for possible technology transfers and collaboration.”

The event will be inaugurated by the Honourable Education Minister, Government of India, Dharmendra Pradhan; in the presence of industry leaders, academia, and policymakers.

Event Highlights: A Powerhouse of Innovation and Exchange

The two-day event will feature:

A Grand Expo showcasing cutting-edge innovations from India’s premier institutions.

Plenary Talks and Panel Discussions on emerging research and industry trends.

‘Chintan Shivir’ or Brainstorming Sessions featuring experts from government, industry, academia, and start-ups, covering key sectors:

Day One - Chintan Shivir (4 Parallel Sessions - Afternoon)

Aviation, Defence, and Space

Marine Technologies

Medical and Healthcare Engineering

Circularity and Sustainability (Energy & E-Mobility)

Day Two - Chintan Shivir (2 Parallel Sessions - Morning & Afternoon)

AI/ ML Technologies

Smart Cities & Infrastructure

Advanced Manufacturing (Industry 4.0+/5.0)

Rural Technologies

Encouraging industry participation, Prof Manu Santhanam, Dean (IC&SR), IIT Madras, stated, “IInvenTiv 2025 at IIT Madras is a platform where cutting-edge academic research from top institutions in the country will meet real-world industries and businesses. We invite industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and businesses to participate in this event and leverage the breakthrough technologies developed by India’s top researchers. Together, we can accelerate innovation and drive the goal of ‘Make in India.’”

To celebrate India’s technological advancements, a coffee table book featuring trailblazing research from Indian higher education institutions will be released during the event. The IITM Shaastra magazine will also play a key role in curating content for the coffee table book and ‘Chintan Shivir’ sessions.

The Evolution of ‘IInvenTiv’

First launched in 2022 at IIT Delhi, ‘IInvenTiv’ initially focused on R&D from IITs. The second edition, held in January 2024 at IIT Hyderabad, expanded to include institutions ranking within the top 50 of NIRF, along with IITs, NITs, IISc, and IISERs. Now, IIT Madras is gearing up to host the third and most ambitious edition yet.

About IInvenTiv 2025

‘IInvenTiv’ is a premier R&D fair that unites IITs, NITs, IISERs, IIITs, and India’s top-ranked institutions to showcase groundbreaking research. A rigorous selection process ensures that only the most promising innovations, reviewed by an expert panel from industry and academia, are featured at the expo.

As the countdown begins, IIT Madras invites industry leaders, entrepreneurs, researchers, and policymakers to be part of ‘IInvenTiv 2025’ – a catalyst for India’s technological future.