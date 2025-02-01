IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur’s Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2025: A Confluence of Visionaries and Innovators

Our Correspondent
Posted on 01 Feb 2025
15:08 PM

IIT Kharagpur

Summary
This year's summit promises to be an extraordinary experience, with a theme that encapsulates the essence of the entrepreneurial spirit:
GES 2025 brings together academicians, innovative entrepreneurs, industry leaders, venture capitalists, and ambitious students

The Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT Kharagpur is gearing up to host the highly anticipated Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2025 (GES 2025) from February 7 to 9, 2025. This annual event has established itself as India's largest student-run entrepreneurial summit, attracting visionaries from across industries. This year's summit promises to be an extraordinary experience, with a theme that encapsulates the essence of the entrepreneurial spirit: "Genesis of Grandeur."

A Hub for Visionaries and Innovators

GES 2025 brings together academicians, innovative entrepreneurs, industry leaders, venture capitalists, and ambitious students. It’s a space for sharing ideas, showcasing entrepreneurial journeys, and building connections that inspire growth. With a commitment to driving innovation and fostering entrepreneurial excellence, GES empowers individuals to dream big, collaborate, and shape the future of global business and innovation. This year, we are excited to announce a lineup of distinguished speakers who will deliver impactful addresses, providing insights and inspiration. These visionaries include:

  • Mr. Sabyasachi Goswami (CEO, Perfios)
  • Ms. Sujata Kolekar (MD, Accenture Japan)
  • Ms. Rajni Hasija (Retd. IRCTC Director)
  • Mr. Anuj Srivastava (Co-founder, Livspace)
  • Mr. Souvik Sengupta (Co-founder, Infra.market)
  • Nikhil Rungta (Former CMO, Google and Jio)

Exciting Competitions and Events

This year's summit will feature a series of engaging competitions and events designed to challenge and inspire participants. The Business Game Competition, in collaboration with Finarb Analytics Consulting, offers a unique opportunity for participants to solve a preliminary case study and compete in four dynamic challenges: Pitching, Marketing, Strategy, and Negotiation. The prize pool for this competition is worth over INR 2 Lakh. The Supply-Macy competition, in association with LightMetrics, provides a platform for participants to tackle real-world challenges and showcase their supply chain expertise. The prize pool for this competition is ₹1.5L. Additionally, the Invest-O-Spective challenge, in partnership with Smart Group India, offers participants a chance to explore the exciting potential of venture capital. The prize pool for this competition is worth INR 1 Lakh+.

Networking and Opportunities

The summit offers unparalleled networking opportunities, allowing participants to connect with fellow entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and potential collaborators. With a diverse array of participants from around the world, GES 2025 provides a unique chance to build relationships that could be pivotal for one's entrepreneurial journey.

Stay Connected

For more updates and information, follow the official Instagram handle of the Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kharagpur, @iitkgp_ecell, and visit their LinkedIn page here. Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to reshape your entrepreneurial path. Register now and embark on a transformative journey at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2025. Register Here

Last updated on 01 Feb 2025
15:10 PM
