Music for Peace: IIT Kharagpur to Host Sur Jahan, a Global Celebration of Folk Tradition

As part of its platinum jubilee celebrations, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is set to host Sur Jahan, an internationally acclaimed folk music festival, from January 30 to February 1 on its campus. Known for celebrating indigenous musical traditions from across the world, the festival promises to transform the institute into a vibrant confluence of global cultures, rhythms and ideas.

Anchored in the powerful message “Music for All, Music for Peace,” Sur Jahan aligns seamlessly with IIT Kharagpur’s long-standing commitment to cross-cultural exchange and meaningful global dialogue. The festival reflects the institute’s broader academic and social ethos of bringing diverse communities together through shared human experiences, with music acting as a universal bridge.

The three-day festival will feature evening performances by four internationally renowned folk ensembles. These include Saucējas from Latvia, Vigüela from Spain, Radiant Arcadia from Denmark, and Folker Band from Hungary. Each ensemble is celebrated globally for its distinctive sound, blending traditional folk roots with contemporary musical expression through a rich variety of instruments and performance styles.

Representing India’s own diverse musical legacy, the festival will showcase Sidi Goma from Gujarat and the Bauls of Bengal. Their performances are expected to offer audiences an immersive experience into India’s pluralistic traditions, weaving together rhythm, philosophy, spirituality and lived cultural narratives that have evolved over centuries.

Beyond the mainstage concerts, Sur Jahan at IIT Kharagpur has been curated as an interactive cultural experience. Daytime workshops will be organised to provide participants and audiences with deeper insights into global folk traditions, indigenous instruments and musical techniques. These sessions are designed to foster direct engagement between artists and attendees, encouraging learning beyond performance.

Adding further depth to the festival, pop-up performances will spotlight the tribal folk music and dance traditions of the Durua community from Koraput, Odisha. Audiences will also witness Chadar Badar, the traditional Santhal tribal puppetry form of West Bengal, offering a rare glimpse into indigenous storytelling practices passed down through generations.

As IIT Kharagpur celebrates 75 years of excellence, Sur Jahan stands out as a signature cultural milestone—one that not only honours global folk traditions but also reinforces the institute’s vision of unity, peace and cultural understanding through the universal language of music.