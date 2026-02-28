WBBSE Confirms Document Verification Date for SSC-Recommended PG Teachers’; Required Doc List Out

Summary The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has directed candidates recommended for appointment as Assistant Teachers (Post Graduate) in Higher Secondary classes to appear for document verification. The move comes ahead of the issuance of formal appointment letters for teaching positions in Classes 11 and 12 across West Bengal.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has directed candidates recommended for appointment as Assistant Teachers (Post Graduate) in Higher Secondary classes to appear for document verification on March 2. The move comes ahead of the issuance of formal appointment letters for teaching positions in Classes 11 and 12 across West Bengal.

According to an official notification, candidates shortlisted through the recruitment process conducted by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission must report at 12 noon on March 2, 2026, at the Board’s headquarters - Derozio Bhawan (1st Floor, Meeting Room), DJ-8, Sector II, Salt Lake, Kolkata – 700091. The verification process is a mandatory step prior to the final appointment to the post of Assistant Teacher (Post Graduate).

The Board has instructed all notified candidates to bring original copies of their documents and testimonials for verification, along with one set of self-attested photocopies for submission. All photocopies must be self-attested using a blue ink ballpoint pen. The Board clarified that the verification is being conducted before issuing appointment letters to candidates recommended by the WBSSC.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the mandatory documentation, candidates are required to submit three hard copies of the Police Verification Report (PVR) rolls, each duly signed by a First Class Gazetted Officer. The PVR forms must be filled strictly in blue ink ballpoint pen. Candidates residing outside West Bengal have been specifically instructed to mention their local address within West Bengal in Column No. 3 (Present Address) of the verification roll.

In addition, candidates must carry the admit card of the concerned recruitment examination conducted by the WBSSC, along with the official recommendation letter issued by the Commission. One valid photo identity proof — such as Aadhaar, EPIC, PAN card, Driving Licence, or Passport — is also mandatory.

Other required documents include caste certificate (if applicable), disability certificate (if applicable), two coloured passport-size photographs identical to those used in the recommendation letter, and the admit card of the Madhyamik Pariksha or its equivalent as proof of date of birth. Academic credentials are also to be produced, including mark sheets and final pass certificates of the relevant Post Graduate degree and B.Ed. degree.

Married female candidates must additionally submit a marriage certificate or an affidavit sworn before a First Class Judicial Magistrate, if applicable.

The Board has emphasised that all original documents, along with one complete set of self-attested photocopies, must be produced at the time of verification. Candidates who are unable to attend the verification process on the scheduled date or fail to appear with the complete set of required documents will be notified of subsequent dates for verification and submission at a later stage.

The recruitment process pertains to the selection of Post Graduate teachers for Higher Secondary schools (Classes 11-12) across the state, based on recommendations made by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission.