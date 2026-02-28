Maharashtra government

MPSC Releases Civil Services Prelims Result 2026; Check Qualifying Candidates and Cut-off

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Feb 2026
13:53 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who appeared for the Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination-2025 can now check their results on the official website at mpsc.gov.in
The Commission has published the list of qualified candidates along with the cut-off marks for those who have cleared the preliminary examination

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 on February 27. Candidates who appeared for the Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination-2025 can now check their results on the official website at mpsc.gov.in.

The Commission has published the list of qualified candidates along with the cut-off marks for those who have cleared the preliminary examination. The result notice is available on the Commission’s website.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the prelims are now eligible to appear for the main examination. The schedule for the main exam will be announced shortly on the official portal.

MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their results:

  1. Visit the official website at mpsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the “MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026” link on the homepage.
  3. A new page will open displaying the result PDF.
  4. Download the file and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the main examination date and further selection process.

