Indira Gandhi National Open University

IGNOU Extends BEd, BSc Nursing, Application Deadline; ODL Admissions for January 2026 Session Close Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Feb 2026
14:19 PM

File Image

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for submission of online applications for admission to its BEd, BSc Nursing (Post Basic), and PG Diploma in Rural and Plantation Management (PGDRPC) programmes. Interested candidates can now apply for the entrance examination till March 10, 2026, up to 6 pm, through the university’s official website at ignou.ac.in.

The university is scheduled to conduct the entrance tests for these programmes on March 29, 2026. Applicants seeking admission to the Bachelor of Education (BEd), Post Basic BSc Nursing, and PGDRPC courses must complete the registration process within the revised timeline.

Meanwhile, IGNOU will close the admission portal for its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes offered through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode for the January 2026 session tomorrow. Eligible candidates can submit their applications at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in before the deadline.

The undergraduate programmes offered by the open university include Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), and Bachelor of Social Work (BSW), along with honours and specialised streams.

At the postgraduate level, IGNOU offers Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Arts (MA) in various specialisations, and Master of Commerce (MCom), among other programmes. In addition, the university provides a range of diploma and advanced certificate courses aimed at skill enhancement and professional development.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, fee structure, and the application process.

Last updated on 28 Feb 2026
14:20 PM
