IIT Kharagpur Gears Up to Host COMPOSIT 2025 - Unveiling the Future of Energy & Innovation

The 30th edition of COMPOSIT, one of India’s largest and most prestigious materials science festivals, is set to take place from March 21 to March 23, 2025, at IIT Kharagpur’s Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering. Organised by the Society of Metallurgical Engineers (SME), COMPOSIT brings together students, professionals, and academicians to explore and promote the science of materials, a critical driving force behind the next technological revolution.

With a staggering 15,000+ attendees in its previous edition, COMPOSIT is more than just an event – it’s a platform for innovation, knowledge-sharing, and networking, inspiring future generations to push the boundaries of materials science. The festival's vision is to raise awareness about the transformative power of materials science, which shapes everything from everyday technology to space exploration.

Key events during COMPOSIT 2025 include;

Excavate : Hone your analytical and problem-solving skills in metallurgical engineering.

: Hone your analytical and problem-solving skills in metallurgical engineering. Enigma : Challenge your knowledge in a thrilling quiz competition.

: Challenge your knowledge in a thrilling quiz competition. Ideathon : Pitch your entrepreneurial ideas and get expert feedback.

: Pitch your entrepreneurial ideas and get expert feedback. Technova : Showcase groundbreaking research and ideas in materials science.

: Showcase groundbreaking research and ideas in materials science. General Case Study : Tackle real-world business challenges with innovative solutions.

: Tackle real-world business challenges with innovative solutions. MetaCode Challenge : Compete in competitive programming with an emphasis on materials science.

: Compete in competitive programming with an emphasis on materials science. MetaClix: Capture stunning moments from the world of Metallurgical Engineering in an online photography competition.

The 2025 edition’s theme, "ESCAPE Materials," focuses on advancing sustainable energy solutions through next-gen materials. The ESCAPE acronym highlights key technologies including Energetic Materials, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC), Critical Materials, All Solid-State Metal Batteries (ASSMBs), Photo-Catalytic Water Splitting (PCWS), and Thermo-Electric Generators (TEGs). These cutting-edge innovations promise a future of clean energy, efficient power storage, and revolutionary industrial applications.

Join the revolution at COMPOSIT 2025, where materials science meets the future! For registration and more information - click here.