IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur Gears Up to Host COMPOSIT 2025 - Unveiling the Future of Energy & Innovation

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Mar 2025
15:17 PM

IIT Kharagpur

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The 30th edition of COMPOSIT, one of India’s largest and most prestigious materials science festivals, is set to take place from March 21 to March 23, 2025, at IIT Kharagpur’s Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering.
Organised by the Society of Metallurgical Engineers (SME), COMPOSIT brings together students, professionals, and academicians to explore and promote the science of materials, a critical driving force behind the next technological revolution.

The 30th edition of COMPOSIT, one of India’s largest and most prestigious materials science festivals, is set to take place from March 21 to March 23, 2025, at IIT Kharagpur’s Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering. Organised by the Society of Metallurgical Engineers (SME), COMPOSIT brings together students, professionals, and academicians to explore and promote the science of materials, a critical driving force behind the next technological revolution.

With a staggering 15,000+ attendees in its previous edition, COMPOSIT is more than just an event – it’s a platform for innovation, knowledge-sharing, and networking, inspiring future generations to push the boundaries of materials science. The festival's vision is to raise awareness about the transformative power of materials science, which shapes everything from everyday technology to space exploration.

Key events during COMPOSIT 2025 include;

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Excavate: Hone your analytical and problem-solving skills in metallurgical engineering.
  • Enigma: Challenge your knowledge in a thrilling quiz competition.
  • Ideathon: Pitch your entrepreneurial ideas and get expert feedback.
  • Technova: Showcase groundbreaking research and ideas in materials science.
  • General Case Study: Tackle real-world business challenges with innovative solutions.
  • MetaCode Challenge: Compete in competitive programming with an emphasis on materials science.
  • MetaClix: Capture stunning moments from the world of Metallurgical Engineering in an online photography competition.

The 2025 edition’s theme, "ESCAPE Materials," focuses on advancing sustainable energy solutions through next-gen materials. The ESCAPE acronym highlights key technologies including Energetic Materials, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC), Critical Materials, All Solid-State Metal Batteries (ASSMBs), Photo-Catalytic Water Splitting (PCWS), and Thermo-Electric Generators (TEGs). These cutting-edge innovations promise a future of clean energy, efficient power storage, and revolutionary industrial applications.

Join the revolution at COMPOSIT 2025, where materials science meets the future! For registration and more information - click here.

Last updated on 17 Mar 2025
17:19 PM
IIT Kharagpur
Similar stories
ISRO

ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan launches Research Centre at IIT Madras

St. Xavier's College, Kolkata

St. Xavier's College, Kolkata To Host Spectrum 2025 on 24 March

The Neotia University

TRONIX 2k25: The Neotia University’s Robotics Fest Sparks Innovation & Tech Excelle. . .

Delhi Public School Ruby Park

Delhi Public School Ruby Park, Kolkata immersed in a kaleidoscope of colours with a j. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
ISRO

ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan launches Research Centre at IIT Madras

St. Xavier's College, Kolkata

St. Xavier's College, Kolkata To Host Spectrum 2025 on 24 March

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

AIIMS NORCET 2025: Nursing Officer Registration Ends Today- Direct Link Inside

Gramin Dak Sevak

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Application status active at indiapostgdsonline.gov.. . .

AFCAT 2025

AFCAT 01/2025 Results Declared - Check Download Steps and Qualifying Criteria

The Neotia University

TRONIX 2k25: The Neotia University’s Robotics Fest Sparks Innovation & Tech Excelle. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality