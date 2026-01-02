IIT Kharagpur

Kshitij 2026: IIT Kharagpur's Techno-Management Fest Returns This January! Registration Begins

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jan 2026
IIT Kharagpur

Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is set to host the 23rd edition of its flagship techno-management festival, Kshitij 2026, from January 16, 2026.
This year’s edition promises a power-packed schedule with over 40 events.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is set to host the 23rd edition of its flagship techno-management festival, Kshitij 2026, from January 16 to January 18, 2026. One of Asia’s largest student-run techno-management fests, Kshitij continues to be a magnet for innovation-driven minds, inviting students from across India to be part of a dynamic celebration of technology, management, and creativity.

This year’s edition promises a power-packed schedule with over 40 events, including high-intensity competitions, hands-on workshops, expert-led guest lectures, interactive sessions, and cutting-edge exhibitions. Designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world applications, Kshitij 2026 aims to provide students with a unique platform to engage with emerging trends in science, technology, entrepreneurship, and management.

The festival will kick off with a grand inauguration on January 16, setting the tone for three days of immersive learning and entertainment. Among the major attractions are exhibitions by premier organisations such as DRDO and the Indian Air Force, offering participants a rare glimpse into advanced defence technologies and innovation ecosystems. Adding a global flavour to the fest, a Canadian Drone Light Show is expected to be a visual spectacle, while the Auto Expo, DJ Night, and multiple entertainment events will ensure a vibrant and engaging campus atmosphere.

Over the years, Kshitij has built a strong legacy of hosting renowned personalities who have left a lasting impact on young minds. Previous editions have featured industry leaders and visionaries such as Dr. A. Velumani, Founder of Thyrocare, and Sabeer Bhatia, Founder of Hotmail. Inspirational sessions by speakers like Dr. Tanu Jain, motivational speaker and former civil servant, and Vijendra Singh Chauhan, a respected educator and mentor, have drawn thousands of students and sparked meaningful conversations around leadership, innovation, and purpose.

With an even more ambitious lineup planned for 2026, Kshitij aims to blend innovation, creativity, and experiential learning into a truly memorable experience. Students can look forward to networking opportunities, skill-building challenges, and exposure to ideas that shape the future.

Registrations and updates for Kshitij 2026 are now live. Interested participants can sign up and stay informed by visiting the official website: ktj.in.

