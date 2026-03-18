IIT Delhi, University of Liverpool Sign Pact to Boost Research Collaboration

Summary The agreement builds on a recent visit by a faculty delegation from the University of Liverpool to IIT Delhi The agreement was formalised by Tariq Ali, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Global Engagement and Partnerships at the University of Liverpool, and Anil Verma, Dean of International Relations at IIT Delhi

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has entered into a strategic partnership with the University of Liverpool to strengthen academic collaboration and expand joint research initiatives across key technology domains, according to an official press release.

The agreement builds on a recent visit by a faculty delegation from the University of Liverpool to IIT Delhi. During the visit, researchers from disciplines such as biochemical engineering, biological sciences, and biomedical engineering explored potential areas for collaboration and joint research.

Under the pact, both institutions will work to identify complementary research strengths, paving the way for joint innovation projects and deeper academic cooperation between India and the United Kingdom. The collaboration is expected to create new opportunities for institutional engagement and cutting-edge research.

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The agreement was formalised by Tariq Ali, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Global Engagement and Partnerships at the University of Liverpool, and Anil Verma, Dean of International Relations at IIT Delhi.

The partnership will focus on priority areas including quantum technologies, biomedical systems, diagnostics, and artificial intelligence (AI)—fields considered crucial for future scientific and technological advancements.

Commenting on the collaboration, Professor Tariq Ali described it as an opportunity to bring together two leading research institutions to advance knowledge and innovation, particularly in emerging and high-impact domains.

Professor Anil Verma подчеркed the importance of global partnerships in driving scientific progress, noting that such collaborations play a key role in addressing shared global challenges through impactful research.

According to IIT Delhi, the initiative is expected to facilitate joint projects, academic exchange programmes, and sustained engagement between faculty and research teams, contributing to long-term advancements in science and technology.