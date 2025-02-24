IIT Delhi begins admission for Joint PhD programmes with Queensland University, Australia

Summary The joint PhD programme is set to commence in July 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application by by March 18, 2025 PhD candidates will have the opportunity to spend one year at UQ’s Brisbane campus and three years at IIT Delhi, gaining valuable international research exposure

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) and University of Queensland (UQ) of Australia has commenced the admission process for the prestigious joint PhD programme for the July 2025 round.

The joint PhD programme is set to commence in July 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application by by March 18, 2025.

With over 100 students currently enrolled, the programme offers a unique academic experience, including a higher fellowship amount compared to regular domestic programmes. Applications are open to exceptional candidates with backgrounds in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, humanities and social sciences.

PhD candidates will have the opportunity to spend one year at UQ’s Brisbane campus and three years at IIT Delhi, gaining valuable international research exposure.

All successful UQ–IITD PhD applicants will be offered a scholarship for the duration of their candidature for up to a maximum of 4 years (based on a full-time study load).

Information session will also be organised for interested candidates on February 25 and March 4, 2025. Candidates willing to register for the session can do so by following the link uqiitd.org/events. The UQ-IITD Research Academy has also joined hands with its industry partner, The Weir Group, to support cutting-edge research in slurry transportation through a new PhD project.

More information on the eligibility, application process, scholarship, and submission of the EoI is available on the official website uqiitd.org