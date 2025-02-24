IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi begins admission for Joint PhD programmes with Queensland University, Australia

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 Feb 2025
18:32 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image Source: The Telegraph Online Edugraph

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The joint PhD programme is set to commence in July 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application by by March 18, 2025
PhD candidates will have the opportunity to spend one year at UQ’s Brisbane campus and three years at IIT Delhi, gaining valuable international research exposure

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) and University of Queensland (UQ) of Australia has commenced the admission process for the prestigious joint PhD programme for the July 2025 round.

The joint PhD programme is set to commence in July 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application by by March 18, 2025.

With over 100 students currently enrolled, the programme offers a unique academic experience, including a higher fellowship amount compared to regular domestic programmes. Applications are open to exceptional candidates with backgrounds in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, humanities and social sciences.

ADVERTISEMENT

PhD candidates will have the opportunity to spend one year at UQ’s Brisbane campus and three years at IIT Delhi, gaining valuable international research exposure.

All successful UQ–IITD PhD applicants will be offered a scholarship for the duration of their candidature for up to a maximum of 4 years (based on a full-time study load).

Information session will also be organised for interested candidates on February 25 and March 4, 2025. Candidates willing to register for the session can do so by following the link uqiitd.org/events. The UQ-IITD Research Academy has also joined hands with its industry partner, The Weir Group, to support cutting-edge research in slurry transportation through a new PhD project.

More information on the eligibility, application process, scholarship, and submission of the EoI is available on the official website uqiitd.org

Last updated on 24 Feb 2025
19:09 PM
IIT Delhi PhD courses
Similar stories
The programme was held on February 21 and 22, 2025 at the school premises
Hariyana Vidya Mandir

Two-day training programme by CBSE for educators held at Hariyana Vidya Mandir

The fest will be conducted on February 28 and March 1, 2025
St Xavier’s University

St Xavier's University, Kolkata to organise intra-university literary fest, X-Lore '2. . .

BESC

BESC Carnival 2025: A Thrilling Return to the Campus

Heritage Institute of Technology

Hult Heritage 2025 Concludes with Record Participation and Groundbreaking Innovations

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
ICSI CS December 2024

ICSI CS Exec and Prof courses results to be declared tomorrow - How to check scorecar. . .

Representative Image
Tripura JEE 2025

Application for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination to end on February 24 - How to app. . .

The programme was held on February 21 and 22, 2025 at the school premises
Hariyana Vidya Mandir

Two-day training programme by CBSE for educators held at Hariyana Vidya Mandir

RRB Exam

RRB RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 Release Date, Download Steps and Key Details

CUET UG 2025

New CUET UG 2025 Official Website Launched; Application Process to Begin Soon

National Testing Agency

NTA declares UGC NET December 2024 Result at ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Know Cut-off details h. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality