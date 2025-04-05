Hult Prize Nationals 2025 - India's Brightest Changemakers Shine at IIT Bombay

Summary The Hult Prize India Nationals 2025, hosted at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on March 29 and March 30, turned out to be a dynamic celebration of youth-driven innovation, social entrepreneurship, and impact. With over 60 student-led startups participating from across India, the event spotlighted solutions aimed at creating sustainable social change.

The Hult Prize India Nationals 2025, hosted at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on March 29 and March 30, turned out to be a dynamic celebration of youth-driven innovation, social entrepreneurship, and impact. With over 60 student-led startups participating from across India, the event spotlighted solutions aimed at creating sustainable social change. It brought together top young changemakers, industry veterans, and thought leaders under one roof.

The competition was judged by an impressive lineup of social entrepreneurs, CSR heads, industry leaders, and impact investors. Across two days, experts like Ajay Popat (President, Ion Exchange India Ltd), Ruchi Jain (Founder, Taru Naturals), Deval Sanghavi (Co-Founder, Dasra), Poyni Bhatt (Former CEO, SINE IIT Bombay), and Anil Nair (CEO, St Jude India ChildCare Centres), among many others, evaluated the teams. They narrowed down the field to a top eight before selecting the ultimate winner—Team Altheros, whose sustainable solution impressed the panel with its scalability and innovation.

The event opened with an inspiring address by Professor Milind Atrey, Deputy Director – Academics, Research and Translation at IIT Bombay, setting the tone for the high-energy event. Adding to the excitement was the presence of Lori van Dam, CEO of the Hult Prize Foundation, who flew in from Boston to support the Indian chapter. Her engagement with participants offered valuable encouragement and insight.

Key moments included a fireside chat with Nikhil Nahar, Co-founder of SolarSquare Energy, on building scalable ventures in sustainability, and a keynote by Professor Kavi Arya from IIT Bombay’s e-Yantra, who spoke about tech-driven social impact. Professor Krishna P Kaliappan, Dean – Strategy, IIT Bombay, announced the competition results.

The event was masterfully hosted by Professor Sankalp Pratap and supported by IIT Bombay’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center. Behind the scenes, National Coordinators Shailesh Mishra, Lakshanth K, and Devansh Jain, alongside organising team members and volunteers from IIT Bombay and SDA, ensured the event’s smooth and impactful execution.

With Team Altheros moving on to represent India on the global stage, the Hult Prize India Nationals 2025 has not only set a new benchmark in impact entrepreneurship but also reaffirmed the role of Indian youth in solving global challenges.