IIT Bombay

Hult Prize Nationals 2025 - India's Brightest Changemakers Shine at IIT Bombay

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 Apr 2025
12:04 PM

IIT Bombay

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Hult Prize India Nationals 2025, hosted at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on March 29 and March 30, turned out to be a dynamic celebration of youth-driven innovation, social entrepreneurship, and impact.
With over 60 student-led startups participating from across India, the event spotlighted solutions aimed at creating sustainable social change.

The Hult Prize India Nationals 2025, hosted at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on March 29 and March 30, turned out to be a dynamic celebration of youth-driven innovation, social entrepreneurship, and impact. With over 60 student-led startups participating from across India, the event spotlighted solutions aimed at creating sustainable social change. It brought together top young changemakers, industry veterans, and thought leaders under one roof.

The Hult Prize India Nationals 2025 brought together top young changemakers, industry veterans, and thought leaders under one roof.

The Hult Prize India Nationals 2025 brought together top young changemakers, industry veterans, and thought leaders under one roof. IIT Bombay

The competition was judged by an impressive lineup of social entrepreneurs, CSR heads, industry leaders, and impact investors. Across two days, experts like Ajay Popat (President, Ion Exchange India Ltd), Ruchi Jain (Founder, Taru Naturals), Deval Sanghavi (Co-Founder, Dasra), Poyni Bhatt (Former CEO, SINE IIT Bombay), and Anil Nair (CEO, St Jude India ChildCare Centres), among many others, evaluated the teams. They narrowed down the field to a top eight before selecting the ultimate winner—Team Altheros, whose sustainable solution impressed the panel with its scalability and innovation.

The event opened with an inspiring address by Professor Milind Atrey, Deputy Director – Academics, Research and Translation at IIT Bombay, setting the tone for the high-energy event. Adding to the excitement was the presence of Lori van Dam, CEO of the Hult Prize Foundation, who flew in from Boston to support the Indian chapter. Her engagement with participants offered valuable encouragement and insight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key moments included a fireside chat with Nikhil Nahar, Co-founder of SolarSquare Energy, on building scalable ventures in sustainability, and a keynote by Professor Kavi Arya from IIT Bombay’s e-Yantra, who spoke about tech-driven social impact. Professor Krishna P Kaliappan, Dean – Strategy, IIT Bombay, announced the competition results.

Team Altheros, whose sustainable solution impressed the judges panel was declared the winner and moved on to represent India on the global stage.

Team Altheros, whose sustainable solution impressed the judges panel was declared the winner and moved on to represent India on the global stage. IIT Bombay

The event was masterfully hosted by Professor Sankalp Pratap and supported by IIT Bombay’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center. Behind the scenes, National Coordinators Shailesh Mishra, Lakshanth K, and Devansh Jain, alongside organising team members and volunteers from IIT Bombay and SDA, ensured the event’s smooth and impactful execution.

With Team Altheros moving on to represent India on the global stage, the Hult Prize India Nationals 2025 has not only set a new benchmark in impact entrepreneurship but also reaffirmed the role of Indian youth in solving global challenges.

Last updated on 05 Apr 2025
12:06 PM
IIT Bombay Hult Prize Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Similar stories
Jadavpur University

JU F.E.T.S.U. Presents – Sanskriti 2025: A Cultural Renaissance

IIM Shillong

IIM Shillong Expands Global Reach with Five New International Collaborations

The initiative is the brainchild of Anil Swarup, IAS and former Coal Secretary
The Heritage School

The Heritage School, Kolkata, hostes launch of Nexus of Good, Kolkata Chapter

IISWBM Calcutta

PARADIGM 2025: IISWBM’s Alumni Conclave Unites Industry Experts and Future Leaders

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SBI PO

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 - Expected Dates, Download Steps and Vacancy

GUJCET 2025

GUJCET Answer Key 2025 Objection Submission Deadline Today - Guidelines and Result De. . .

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI Announces CA Final Sept 2025 & Jan 2026 Exams Eligibility Criteria and SPOM Deta. . .

APPSC

APPSC Group 2 Mains Result 2025 OUT - Check Merit List & Certificate Verification Det. . .

Jadavpur University

JU F.E.T.S.U. Presents – Sanskriti 2025: A Cultural Renaissance

KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025 Application Correction Window Opens Today at cee.kerala.gov.in- Details her. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality