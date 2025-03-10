IIM Shillong

IIM Shillong Sparks Innovation and Leadership at NERIE-NCERT Festival!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 Mar 2025
14:53 PM

IIM Shillong

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
IIM Shillong’s North East Centre for Community Impact and Engagement (NE-CCIE), along with its Nurturing Minds student association, played a pivotal role in the NERIE-NCERT festival, equipping young students with leadership, critical thinking, and entrepreneurial skills.
The event brought together students from across the Northeast for an engaging and hands-on learning experience.

IIM Shillong’s North East Centre for Community Impact and Engagement (NE-CCIE), along with its Nurturing Minds student association, played a pivotal role in the NERIE-NCERT festival, equipping young students with leadership, critical thinking, and entrepreneurial skills. The event, held on March 6, 2025, was titled “A Festival in Nurturing Young Minds for the 21st Century Learning Skills” and brought together students from across the Northeast for an engaging and hands-on learning experience.

As the driving force behind IIM Shillong’s participation, NE-CCIE facilitated a series of interactive workshops and experiential activities led by Nurturing Minds. The focus was on problem-solving, innovation, and leadership development, ensuring that students actively engaged in learning beyond textbooks.

Experiential Learning in Action

ADVERTISEMENT
The event brought together students from across the Northeast for an engaging and hands-on learning experience.

The event brought together students from across the Northeast for an engaging and hands-on learning experience. IIM Shillong

The festival featured an exciting lineup of activities, particularly in the STEM & Innovation Zone, where students were introduced to real-world challenges and creative problem-solving techniques. Among the key sessions were:

  • Entrepreneurship Challenge – A simulation where students stepped into the shoes of startup founders, making strategic business decisions.
  • Design Thinking Workshop – A hands-on session that introduced students to innovative problem-solving approaches.
  • Business Pitch Competition – A high-energy challenge where students had just five minutes to develop and present their business ideas.

In addition to these structured workshops, IIM Shillong’s Nurturing Minds student association also led interactive team-building activities designed to enhance leadership, communication, and strategic thinking.

Creative Challenges for Future Leaders

One of the standout activities was 'Project Runway: Build a Cause Campaign', where students creatively addressed social issues through posters, skits, and videos. This exercise encouraged them to think critically about societal challenges and present innovative solutions in a compelling way.

Another engaging session was the 'Human Knot Race', a problem-solving activity that emphasised teamwork, communication, and quick decision-making. These activities not only made learning fun but also reinforced the importance of collaboration and strategic thinking.

The festival saw enthusiastic participation from students, underscoring its success in fostering leadership, innovation, and an entrepreneurial mindset.

The festival saw enthusiastic participation from students, underscoring its success in fostering leadership, innovation, and an entrepreneurial mindset. IIM Shillong

The festival saw enthusiastic participation from students, underscoring its success in fostering leadership, innovation, and an entrepreneurial mindset. By engaging young minds through practical learning experiences, IIM Shillong reaffirmed its commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders and innovators.

Through this initiative, NE-CCIE and Nurturing Minds continue to inspire students to think beyond traditional classroom learning, encouraging them to develop real-world problem-solving skills and an innovative outlook for the future.

Last updated on 10 Mar 2025
14:54 PM
IIM Shillong
Similar stories
The University of Calcutta

Hult Prize 2025 at CU: A Legacy of Innovation, Impact and Unstoppable Dreams!

Conclave

VIT Vellore Hosts Industry-Academia Networking Conclave 2025, Focusing on Sustainabil. . .

SBM NMIMS

Euphoria’25 Cosmic Cadence – Where Stars Align and Beats Collide

NSHM

NSHM Brings Analytics Experts Together for Global Conference 2025 on Human-Centred AI

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Registration Begins! Check Link and Key Details

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC Rejects 43 Applications for CSE Prelims 2025 Exam - List and Appeal Submission G. . .

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Registration Closes Today - Know Application Edit Updates and Key Dates

GATE 2025

GATE 2025 Rectification Window for Opens for Examinees before Result Declaration! All. . .

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round: MCC Withdraws Seats! Find Updated List

CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 Admit Card Out - Check Download Link and NTA Guidelines!

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality