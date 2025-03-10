IIM Shillong Sparks Innovation and Leadership at NERIE-NCERT Festival!

Summary IIM Shillong’s North East Centre for Community Impact and Engagement (NE-CCIE), along with its Nurturing Minds student association, played a pivotal role in the NERIE-NCERT festival, equipping young students with leadership, critical thinking, and entrepreneurial skills. The event brought together students from across the Northeast for an engaging and hands-on learning experience.

IIM Shillong’s North East Centre for Community Impact and Engagement (NE-CCIE), along with its Nurturing Minds student association, played a pivotal role in the NERIE-NCERT festival, equipping young students with leadership, critical thinking, and entrepreneurial skills. The event, held on March 6, 2025, was titled “A Festival in Nurturing Young Minds for the 21st Century Learning Skills” and brought together students from across the Northeast for an engaging and hands-on learning experience.

As the driving force behind IIM Shillong’s participation, NE-CCIE facilitated a series of interactive workshops and experiential activities led by Nurturing Minds. The focus was on problem-solving, innovation, and leadership development, ensuring that students actively engaged in learning beyond textbooks.

Experiential Learning in Action

The festival featured an exciting lineup of activities, particularly in the STEM & Innovation Zone, where students were introduced to real-world challenges and creative problem-solving techniques. Among the key sessions were:

Entrepreneurship Challenge – A simulation where students stepped into the shoes of startup founders, making strategic business decisions.

Design Thinking Workshop – A hands-on session that introduced students to innovative problem-solving approaches.

Business Pitch Competition – A high-energy challenge where students had just five minutes to develop and present their business ideas.

In addition to these structured workshops, IIM Shillong’s Nurturing Minds student association also led interactive team-building activities designed to enhance leadership, communication, and strategic thinking.

Creative Challenges for Future Leaders

One of the standout activities was 'Project Runway: Build a Cause Campaign', where students creatively addressed social issues through posters, skits, and videos. This exercise encouraged them to think critically about societal challenges and present innovative solutions in a compelling way.

Another engaging session was the 'Human Knot Race', a problem-solving activity that emphasised teamwork, communication, and quick decision-making. These activities not only made learning fun but also reinforced the importance of collaboration and strategic thinking.

The festival saw enthusiastic participation from students, underscoring its success in fostering leadership, innovation, and an entrepreneurial mindset. By engaging young minds through practical learning experiences, IIM Shillong reaffirmed its commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders and innovators.

Through this initiative, NE-CCIE and Nurturing Minds continue to inspire students to think beyond traditional classroom learning, encouraging them to develop real-world problem-solving skills and an innovative outlook for the future.