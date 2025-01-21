IIM Shillong Hosts Roundtable on Waste Management: Sustainable Solutions for a Cleaner Shillong

Summary IIM Shillong, through its Northeast Centre for Community Impact and Engagement (NE-CCIE), hosted a significant roundtable discussion on sustainable waste management for Shillong. The roundtable concluded with a shared vision to integrate innovative solutions, community engagement, and policy support to make Shillong a model for sustainable urban waste management.

IIM Shillong, through its Northeast Centre for Community Impact and Engagement (NE-CCIE), hosted a significant roundtable discussion on sustainable waste management for Shillong. The event brought together representatives from the Meghalaya Institute of Governance, Bethany Society, OCU, and Synjuk ki Nongsynshar Shnong Nongthymmai Pyllun to address pressing waste management challenges and propose actionable solutions.

The event was inaugurated by Prof DP Goyal, Director of IIM Shillong, who emphasised the critical need for collaboration between academic institutions, government bodies, and local communities in tackling urban waste issues. Col Dinesh Adhikari, CAO of IIM Shillong, showcased the institution’s innovative campus practices that promote sustainability. Moderated by Dr Teidorlang Lyngdoh, Chair of NE-CCIE, the discussion fostered meaningful contributions from all stakeholders.

Key Solutions Proposed

Waste Segregation and Awareness: Introducing labeled bins and community awareness campaigns to encourage waste segregation at the source.

Water ATMs: Installing water ATMs to reduce plastic dependency while providing clean drinking water.

Community-Driven Initiatives: Training local youth to lead waste management efforts, fostering ownership and employment.

River Stewardship: Engaging riverside communities in preserving ecosystems and reducing pollution.

Recycling and Composting: Establishing facilities to repurpose waste into energy or compost.

Commercializing Waste Management: Developing economic models for recycling and upcycling to create jobs and address environmental challenges.

Policy and Government Support: Advocating for supportive policies, infrastructure, and incentives.

Pilot Projects and Data Collection: Refining systems through pilot projects and gathering data for tailored solutions.

NGO Collaboration: Partnering with organisations like Bethany Society for community-based waste programs.

The roundtable concluded with a shared vision to integrate innovative solutions, community engagement, and policy support. IIM Shillong

The roundtable concluded with a shared vision to integrate innovative solutions, community engagement, and policy support to make Shillong a model for sustainable urban waste management. Participants agreed that such collaborative efforts would pave the way for a cleaner, greener future for the city.

