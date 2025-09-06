IIM Shillong

IIM Shillong Concludes the 3rd Edition of the Artist Residency Program

IIM Shillong

Summary
IIM Shillong successfully concluded the 3rd Edition of its Artist Residency Programme, reaffirming its commitment to fostering cultural exchange and creative exploration within the academic ecosystem.

Building on the success of its earlier editions, this year’s residency brought together 10 emerging artists from leading art schools across India, who worked in the medium of linocut printmaking under the theme “Beyond the Arborescent – Forging Perpetual Connections.” The cohort was mentored by Master Artist Sujay Mukherjee, a leading figure in the field of printmaking.

Over the course of 12 days, the residency provided participating artists with the unique opportunity to live and work at IIM Shillong—fondly known as the Campus in the Clouds. Immersed in this distinctive environment, the artists explored ideas of resilience, interconnectedness, and cultural dialogue, translating them into striking creative expressions.

A highlight of the programme was the Open Studio Exhibition, where the completed works were presented to the IIM Shillong community and invited guests. The exhibition also included artworks by members of the IIM Shillong fraternity, who had participated in hands-on workshops with the resident artists, thus creating a space of shared learning and experimentation between practicing artists and future managers.

The concluding day was graced by Ms. Ambica Beri, Founder of Gallery Sanskriti and Art Ichol, and Mr. Rakesh Sahni, noted arts practitioner and mentor. Both guests engaged in thoughtful dialogue on curation, sustaining craft-based practices, and building thriving artistic communities, offering meaningful insights into how art intersects with pedagogy, leadership, and contemporary cultural landscapes.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Naliniprava Tripathy, Director (I/c), IIM Shillong, remarked:

“The Artist Residency Programme reflects IIM Shillong’s vision of integrating art with management education. By encouraging creative expression, critical inquiry, and cultural sensitivity, we aim to nurture leaders who embrace innovation, empathy, and responsible decision-making. This initiative is a vital step in bridging artistic and managerial disciplines, strengthening the holistic learning environment that IIM Shillong stands for.”

Since its inception, the IIM Shillong Artist Residency Programme has evolved into a signature initiative, distinguished for promoting cross-disciplinary engagement and for spotlighting young talent in contemporary Indian art. With each edition, the Institute continues to create platforms where creativity meets leadership, reinforcing its identity as a hub for both intellectual and cultural innovation.

