UPSSSC PET Result 2025 Declared - Check Scorecards Download Link and Cutoff Details

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially declared the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) Result 2025 on its website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the state-level eligibility test can now access their scorecards by logging in with their application number and date of birth. The UP PET exam was conducted on September 6 and 7, 2025, for a duration of two hours each day, to shortlist candidates for various Group B and Group C posts across Uttar Pradesh.

To check the UP PET Result 2025, candidates must visit the official portal and follow the prescribed steps. After clicking on the PET result link, candidates will need to enter their registration number, date of birth, gender, and the captcha code to proceed. On logging in, the scorecard will appear on the screen, which can be downloaded for future reference. The result includes essential details such as marks obtained, qualifying status, and candidate particulars.

Along with the results, the Commission has also released the UPSSSC PET Cut-Off 2025 for all categories. The cut-off list has been published in PDF format, accompanied by the PET result, scorecard, and merit list. Candidates who took the exam can download the cut-off PDF from the official website to check the minimum qualifying marks required for their respective categories.

Qualifying candidates will now proceed to the next stages of the selection process as per UPSSSC guidelines. The Commission has advised applicants to regularly visit the official website for updates on further recruitment rounds.

Find the direct result download link here.