DNB Final Exam 2025 - NBEMS Reopens December Applications; Know Who Can Apply

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Dec 2025
11:38 AM

Summary
NBEMS has reopened the application window for the DNB Final Theory & Practical and Only Practical Examination for the December 2025 session.
Eligible candidates can now submit their applications through the official NBEMS website until December 17, 2025.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reopened the application window for the DNB Final Theory & Practical and Only Practical Examination for the December 2025 session. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications through the official NBEMS website until December 17, 2025, offering another opportunity for those who had previously missed the deadline.

NBEMS had initially issued a notification on October 23, 2025, inviting applications for the theory, practical, and only practical components of the DNB Final Examination. However, following multiple requests from aspirants to reopen the portal, the board has decided to extend the application process exclusively for the Only Practical exam. As per the official notice, the application window will remain accessible until December 17, 2025 (11.55 PM).

Candidates requiring assistance with application submission, payment failures, or transaction refund-related issues can reach out to NBEMS Candidate Care Support at +91-7996165333 or raise queries via the helpline portal available through the applicant login.

The DNB Final Examination consists of two stages - theory and practical. Only those who successfully clear the theory component are eligible to appear for the practical exam, while candidates who do not qualify must attempt the theory examination again. The DNB Final serves as the exit examination for awarding the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) qualification in the respective specialty, and NBEMS conducts this examination twice a year.

