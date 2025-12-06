Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET)

Odisha ANM Paper Leaked Hours Before Test - DMET Cancels Exam! Revised Dates Awaited

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Dec 2025
10:07 AM

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Odisha, cancelled the Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) 2nd-year Midwifery (Paper-V) examination just three hours before it was scheduled to begin.
The exam, which was set for December 5 from 2 PM to 5 PM, was called off after the question paper allegedly leaked.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Odisha, cancelled the Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) 2nd-year Midwifery (Paper-V) examination just three hours before it was scheduled to begin. The exam, which was set for December 5 from 2 PM to 5 PM, was called off after the question paper allegedly leaked and began circulating on social media around 11 AM, triggering immediate concern and controversy.

The issue was raised in the Odisha Assembly by Congress MLA CS Raazen Ekka, who brought the matter to the House's notice during a discussion on unemployment. Following widespread backlash, the DMET issued an official notification announcing the postponement of the exam. The notice stated that due to “unavoidable circumstances”, the ANM Paper-V Midwifery exam stands deferred until further orders, and all students were advised to take note of the updated decision.

The alleged paper leak has caused significant outrage among candidates and parents, many of whom are demanding a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible. The incident has once again highlighted concerns over exam security and the need for stronger preventive measures.

The ANM course is a key diploma programme in the nursing sector, regulated by the Indian Nursing Council, which sets nationwide standards for ANM and GNM training. Students who have completed Class 12 in Arts with English are eligible to apply, with the minimum age requirement set at 17 years and the upper limit at 35 years as of December 31. Candidates who have completed Class 12 in Arts and Science through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) are also eligible for admission.

A revised exam schedule is expected to be announced by DMET soon, and students have been urged to keep checking official notifications for further updates.

Last updated on 06 Dec 2025
10:08 AM
