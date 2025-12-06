JEE Advanced 2026

IIT Roorkee Announces JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Date! Check Schedule & Application Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Dec 2025
09:21 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially announced the JEE Advanced 2026 exam date.
Only those who qualify for the JEE Main cutoff will be considered for JEE Advanced registration.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially announced the JEE Advanced 2026 exam date. As per the schedule released, the national-level entrance test will be conducted on May 17, 2026, in computer-based mode across multiple exam centres in India. The examination will span six hours, divided into two compulsory papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2 - each of three hours duration.

The detailed exam schedule, along with the list of exam cities, will soon be published on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The question papers will be available in English and Hindi, ensuring accessibility for candidates across linguistic backgrounds. According to the official timing, Paper 1 will be held from 9 AM to Noon, followed by Paper 2 from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Attendance in both papers is mandatory for the final evaluation.

CMAT 2026 Exam Date Announced - NTA Publishes City Slip and Admit Card Updates
CMAT 2026 Exam Date Announced - NTA Publishes City Slip and Admit Card Updates
NTA Issues Advisory for CUET UG 2026: Exam Scheduled for May, Document Updates Mandatory
NTA Issues Advisory for CUET UG 2026: Exam Scheduled for May, Document Updates Mandatory

Eligibility for JEE Advanced 2026 will be restricted to the top 2.5 lakh performers in the JEE Main 2026 examination. JEE Main session 1 is scheduled from January 21 to 30, while session 2 will be conducted from April 2 to 9, 2026. Only those who qualify for the JEE Main cutoff will be considered for JEE Advanced registration.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the age criteria, candidates must be born on or after October 1, 2001. For SC, ST, and PwD categories, there is a five-year relaxation, allowing candidates born on or after October 1, 1996 to apply. Students who completed Class 12 in 2025, or are appearing in 2026, are eligible. Those who passed Class 12 in 2024 or earlier will not be able to participate.

IIT Roorkee will soon release the complete schedule, information brochure, exam guidelines, and application details on the official portal. Candidates are advised to keep visiting jeeadv.ac.in for timely updates and instructions regarding the examination process.

Last updated on 06 Dec 2025
09:22 AM
JEE Advanced 2026 Joint Entrance Examination Advanced IIT Roorkee Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) exam schedule
Similar stories
NBEMS

NBEMS Declares DrNB Final Theory Examination Results 2025 for 11 Specialities- Scorec. . .

UGC

UGC Urges Universities to Promote ‘Learn One More Bharatiya Bhasha’ Initiative Na. . .

Registration Date

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Exam 2026 Registration Begins at predeledraj2026.com- Direct Link. . .

Central Board of School Education

CBSE Opens Applications for 124 Vacancies; Apply Online by December 22, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NBEMS

NBEMS Declares DrNB Final Theory Examination Results 2025 for 11 Specialities- Scorec. . .

Heritage College

In Pictures| The Heritage College Celebrates Successful Edition of Elixir 4.0

UGC

UGC Urges Universities to Promote ‘Learn One More Bharatiya Bhasha’ Initiative Na. . .

Registration Date

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Exam 2026 Registration Begins at predeledraj2026.com- Direct Link. . .

Central Board of School Education

CBSE Opens Applications for 124 Vacancies; Apply Online by December 22, 2025

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC to Conduct CISF LDCE 2026 on March 8; Registration Begins at upsconline.nic.in

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality