IIT Roorkee Announces JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Date! Check Schedule & Application Updates

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially announced the JEE Advanced 2026 exam date. As per the schedule released, the national-level entrance test will be conducted on May 17, 2026, in computer-based mode across multiple exam centres in India. The examination will span six hours, divided into two compulsory papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2 - each of three hours duration.

The detailed exam schedule, along with the list of exam cities, will soon be published on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The question papers will be available in English and Hindi, ensuring accessibility for candidates across linguistic backgrounds. According to the official timing, Paper 1 will be held from 9 AM to Noon, followed by Paper 2 from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Attendance in both papers is mandatory for the final evaluation.

Eligibility for JEE Advanced 2026 will be restricted to the top 2.5 lakh performers in the JEE Main 2026 examination. JEE Main session 1 is scheduled from January 21 to 30, while session 2 will be conducted from April 2 to 9, 2026. Only those who qualify for the JEE Main cutoff will be considered for JEE Advanced registration.

As per the age criteria, candidates must be born on or after October 1, 2001. For SC, ST, and PwD categories, there is a five-year relaxation, allowing candidates born on or after October 1, 1996 to apply. Students who completed Class 12 in 2025, or are appearing in 2026, are eligible. Those who passed Class 12 in 2024 or earlier will not be able to participate.

IIT Roorkee will soon release the complete schedule, information brochure, exam guidelines, and application details on the official portal. Candidates are advised to keep visiting jeeadv.ac.in for timely updates and instructions regarding the examination process.