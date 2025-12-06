artificial intelligence (AI)

Arunachal Govt, IIT-Delhi Launch Free AI Training for Students - What Will the Sessions Include?

Posted on 06 Dec 2025
12:23 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

Summary
The Arunachal Pradesh government has joined hands with IIT-Delhi to train college students and recent graduates with industry-relevant competencies in artificial intelligence (AI), officials said on Thursday.

The programme, scheduled to begin in the second week of January in Itanagar, will offer intensive offline training, combining classroom learning and hands-on project work, they said.

The training will span five-six weeks with sessions conducted for two hours daily, they added.

The curriculum includes an introduction to AI and machine learning, data analysis and visualisation, Python-based AI project development, and modules on resume building and career preparation, officials said.

The course has been designed to help learners build real-world projects and attain employable skills demanded by emerging tech-driven industries, they said.

The programme is free, with all costs covered under government sponsorship. The registration has also opened, and interested candidates must apply before January 4, they said.

The state's Information Technology Department has collaborated with IIT-Delhi's Technology Innovation Hub for offering the programme.

"The objective is to ensure that talented youth from Arunachal Pradesh have direct access to high-quality AI training without financial barriers," an official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 06 Dec 2025
12:24 PM
