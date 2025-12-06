Kolkata Police Constable Admit Card Out for Prelims - Check KP Hall Ticket & Exam Details

Summary The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has issued the admit card for the Kolkata Police Constable and Lady Constable recruitment exam. Candidates appearing for the preliminary written test can now download the hall tickets from the official portal.

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has issued the admit card for the Kolkata Police Constable and Lady Constable recruitment exam under the 2024 cycle. Candidates appearing for the preliminary written test can now download the hall tickets from the official portal using their application number and date of birth.

As per the official schedule, the preliminary written test (PWT) will be held on December 21, 2025, in a single shift across multiple exam centres. This recruitment drive aims to fill over 3,700 vacancies, and the examination will be conducted following WBPRB’s standard procedures for police recruitment in Kolkata.

Candidates can access their hall ticket by logging into the recruitment portal. The Board has urged all applicants to carefully verify personal information and exam-related details after downloading the document.

Visit the WBPRB official website at prb.wb.gov.in.

Select the ‘Download e-card’ link under the recruitment notification section.

Click on the ‘get details’ link to proceed.

Enter the application number and date of birth.

Download and print the admit card for exam-day use.

The WBPRB has advised candidates to thoroughly read all instructions printed on the hall ticket.

Following the preliminary written test, shortlisted candidates will be called for subsequent stages, which include the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), written examination (if required), document verification, and other final procedures as notified by the Board

The detailed schedule for PMT/PET will be released after the declaration of the preliminary exam results. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

