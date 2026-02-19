Assam NEET PG 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins Tomorrow; Allotment on Feb 23

Summary Registration for the Assam NEET PG stray vacancy round will commence on February 20 at the official website — dme.assam.gov.in The stray vacancy counselling will be conducted for admission to vacant postgraduate seats in government medical colleges and the Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, under the Assam state quota

The Office of the Director of Medical Education has released the counselling schedule for the final round of Assam NEET PG 2025 admissions to MD, MS, and diploma programmes. Registration for the Assam NEET PG stray vacancy round will commence on February 20 at the official website — dme.assam.gov.in.

The stray vacancy counselling will be conducted for admission to vacant postgraduate seats in government medical colleges and the Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, under the Assam state quota.

Candidates who appeared in the NEET PG examination conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) and meet the prescribed cut-off score are eligible to participate. Notably, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved the reduction of the NEET PG qualifying cut-off to zero percentile from Round 3 onwards, making more candidates eligible for counselling.

However, candidates who have already joined seats allotted up to Round 3 under the All India Quota (AIQ) or the state quota will not be eligible to participate in the final stray vacancy round.

Assam NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round 2025

As per the official notification:

Online registration: February 20 (up to 11:59 pm)

Online choice filling: February 21 (up to 5 pm)

Choice locking: February 21 (4 pm to 11:55 pm)

Processing of seat allotment: February 22

Allotment result announcement: February 23

Reporting to allotted colleges: February 27 to 28

The final seat allotment list, along with detailed modalities of admission, will be declared on February 23.

Candidates are advised to complete registration and choice locking within the stipulated deadlines, as no requests will be entertained after the closure of the counselling window.