SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2026 Registrations Open; 13-Month Rural Development Programme Announced

Posted on 19 Feb 2026
File Image

Summary
The 13-month fellowship programme invites young professionals to work closely with rural communities across India to drive sustainable development initiatives
The fellowship has emerged as a prominent platform for young professionals seeking meaningful engagement in grassroots development while building leadership and problem-solving skills

SBI Foundation, the CSR arm of the State Bank of India Group, has commenced registrations for the SBI Youth for India (YFI) Fellowship 2026. The 13-month fellowship programme invites young professionals to work closely with rural communities across India to drive sustainable development initiatives.

According to an official press statement, the fellowship encourages participants to step beyond familiar urban settings and immerse themselves in rural India, collaborating with communities to create inclusive and resilient solutions for long-term impact.

SBI Youth For India Fellowship 2026: Eligibility

  • Applicants must hold a graduate degree in any discipline.
  • The age limit is 21 to 32 years at the time of application.
  • Eligible candidates include Indian citizens, Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), citizens of Nepal and Bhutan, and SBI employees.
  • For SBI employees, applicants must be a Confirmed Officer in Scale I/II within SBI.

The SBI YFI Fellowship focuses on 12 thematic areas, including:

Health, Rural Livelihood, Food Security, Environmental Protection, Education, Water, Technology, Women’s Empowerment, Self-Governance, Social Entrepreneurship, Traditional Craft, and Alternate Energy.

Fellows are assigned projects aligned with their interests and work in one of these focus areas during the programme. SBI stated that nearly 70% of fellows go on to pursue impactful careers in the social sector, including roles in rural development, public policy, governance, and academia.

Swapan Dhar, MD & CEO of SBI Foundation, said the initiative aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, adding that the fellowship nurtures changemakers who bridge urban–rural divides through collaboration and empathy rather than charity.

The fellowship has emerged as a prominent platform for young professionals seeking meaningful engagement in grassroots development while building leadership and problem-solving skills.

State Bank of India SBI Bank fellowships
