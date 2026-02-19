UP NEET PG 2025: Registration for Stray Vacancy Round Begins Feb 20; Allotment on Feb 25

Summary The registration process for the final round will begin on February 20 at the official website — upneet.gov.in — and will remain open for three days The stray vacancy round will be conducted to fill state quota seats in postgraduate medical courses across government and private medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh

The Director General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has released the schedule for the UP NEET PG 2025 stray vacancy round for admission to vacant MD, MS, diploma and DNB seats. The registration process for the final round will begin on February 20 at the official website — upneet.gov.in — and will remain open for three days.

The stray vacancy round will be conducted to fill state quota seats in postgraduate medical courses across government and private medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh. According to the DGME, only those candidates who complete the online registration process and deposit the required security amount will be eligible to participate in choice filling.

The merit list for the final round will be declared on February 23, following which the choice filling process will begin the same day. Meanwhile, allotment results for All India Quota (AIQ) seats under counselling conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be published on February 21. The list of candidates allotted AIQ seats will be forwarded to the state authorities for weeding out from the UP state counselling process.

The final seat allotment result for the UP NEET PG counselling for the academic year 2025–26 will be announced on February 25.

UP NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Dates

Online registration: From 11 am on February 20 to 9 am on February 23

Deposit of registration and security money: From 11 am on February 20 to 10 am on February 23

Merit list declaration: February 23

Choice filling: From 12 pm on February 23 to 3 pm on February 24

Seat allotment result: February 25

Downloading allotment letters and admission: February 25 to 28

Candidates allotted seats in the stray vacancy round will be required to download their allotment letters and report to the respective colleges within the stipulated deadline to complete admission formalities.