MCC Announces 2,980 Vacancies for NEET PG 2025 Final Round; Choice Locking Ends Today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has notified 2,980 clear vacancies for the final round of NEET PG counselling. Candidates registered for the stray vacancy round must fill and lock their choices by February 19 on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) informed the Supreme Court of India that 95,913 additional candidates have become eligible for NEET PG counselling after the qualifying cut-off percentile was reduced to zero.

The submission was made in response to an affidavit challenging the Union health ministry’s decision to lower the NEET PG cut-off percentile significantly to minus 40. NBEMS stated that any judicial interference at this stage would adversely affect the newly eligible candidates and disrupt the ongoing counselling process.

NEET PG 2025: Key Dates & Schedule

The reset registration window for the final allotment round was open until 11 am on February 18. Candidates participating in the final allotment round for All India Quota (AIQ) seats must complete choice filling by 11:55 pm on February 19.

Choice locking opens: 4 pm on February 19

Choice locking closes: 11:55 pm on February 19

The NEET PG stray vacancy seat allotment result will be declared on February 21. Following this, the MCC will forward details of allotted candidates to respective authorities to weed out ineligible candidates from state quota counselling.

Candidates who secure seats in the stray vacancy round must report to their allotted colleges between February 22 and February 28 to complete the admission formalities.

The final round is crucial for candidates seeking postgraduate medical seats under the All India Quota, as it marks the conclusion of the 2024–25 NEET PG counselling cycle.