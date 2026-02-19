Maharashtra government

Maharashtra CET Cell Extends MAH CET 2026 Registration Deadline for MCA, MHMCT; Know Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Feb 2026
15:20 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can now apply online at cetcell.mahacet.org till February 23
As per the revised schedule, the entrance examination for MHMCT will be conducted on March 25, while the MCA entrance exam is slated for March 30

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has once again extended the registration deadline for the MAH CET 2026 examinations for Master of Computer Application (MCA) and Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (MHMCT) programmes. Candidates can now apply online at cetcell.mahacet.org till February 23.

As per the revised schedule, the entrance examination for MHMCT will be conducted on March 25, while the MCA entrance exam is slated for March 30.

Candidates from the General category, whether domiciled in Maharashtra or outside the state, are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500. Those belonging to backward classes, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and other reserved categories must pay Rs 1,300.

ADVERTISEMENT

For MAH CET MCA 2026, applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with at least 50% aggregate marks (45% for reserved categories).

For the MHMCT programme, candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management and Catering Technology or an equivalent qualification.

Students appearing in the final year of their qualifying examination are also eligible to apply for both programmes.

Recently, the CET Cell clarified that candidates facing technical issues in completing Aadhaar and APAAR authentication will still be allowed to register. Addressing concerns raised by students, the State Cell commissioner assured that no candidate would be barred from appearing in the examination due to mismatches in application details.

However, students have been advised to update their Aadhaar details at the earliest to avoid inconvenience during the registration process.

The MAH CET is a key entrance examination for admission to postgraduate professional courses across Maharashtra.

Last updated on 19 Feb 2026
15:29 PM
Maharashtra government MAH CET 2026 Registration Date
Similar stories
NEET counselling

UP NEET PG 2025: Registration for Stray Vacancy Round Begins Feb 20; Allotment on Feb. . .

NEET counselling

Assam NEET PG 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins Tomorrow; Allotment on Fe. . .

TS EAMCET 2026

TS EAMCET 2026 Registration Begins - Check Stream Wise Application Fees and Schedule

MCC

MCC Announces 2,980 Vacancies for NEET PG 2025 Final Round; Choice Locking Ends Today

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET counselling

UP NEET PG 2025: Registration for Stray Vacancy Round Begins Feb 20; Allotment on Feb. . .

NEET counselling

Assam NEET PG 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins Tomorrow; Allotment on Fe. . .

MCC

MCC Announces 2,980 Vacancies for NEET PG 2025 Final Round; Choice Locking Ends Today

TS EAMCET 2026

TS EAMCET 2026 Registration Begins - Check Stream Wise Application Fees and Schedule

ICSI

ICSI Extends CSEET June 2026 Registration Deadline; Exam to Be Held June 1–4

GPAT 2026

GPAT 2026 Final Edit Window Closes Today - What Information Can be Rectified and How?

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality