Maharashtra CET Cell Extends MAH CET 2026 Registration Deadline for MCA, MHMCT; Know Details

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has once again extended the registration deadline for the MAH CET 2026 examinations for Master of Computer Application (MCA) and Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (MHMCT) programmes. Candidates can now apply online at cetcell.mahacet.org till February 23.

As per the revised schedule, the entrance examination for MHMCT will be conducted on March 25, while the MCA entrance exam is slated for March 30.

Candidates from the General category, whether domiciled in Maharashtra or outside the state, are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500. Those belonging to backward classes, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and other reserved categories must pay Rs 1,300.

For MAH CET MCA 2026, applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with at least 50% aggregate marks (45% for reserved categories).

For the MHMCT programme, candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management and Catering Technology or an equivalent qualification.

Students appearing in the final year of their qualifying examination are also eligible to apply for both programmes.

Recently, the CET Cell clarified that candidates facing technical issues in completing Aadhaar and APAAR authentication will still be allowed to register. Addressing concerns raised by students, the State Cell commissioner assured that no candidate would be barred from appearing in the examination due to mismatches in application details.

However, students have been advised to update their Aadhaar details at the earliest to avoid inconvenience during the registration process.

The MAH CET is a key entrance examination for admission to postgraduate professional courses across Maharashtra.