BSEB Extends Objection Window for Bihar STET Answer Key 2025; Check Last Date Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that the objection window for the Bihar STET Answer Key 2025 will remain open until November 28, 2025. Candidates who wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key can access the objection portal on the official website, bsebstet.org.

Earlier, the last date to submit objections was November 27, but the board has extended the deadline to allow more candidates to raise concerns. Applicants will be required to pay a processing fee of ₹50 per question, with a maximum fee of ₹250, even if objections are raised for more than five questions.

The Bihar STET 2025 examination was conducted on October 14, 2025, in computer-based test (CBT) mode and consisted of two papers: Paper I for Secondary level and Paper II for Senior Secondary level.

Bihar STET Answer Key 2025: Steps to Raise Objections

Visit the official website: bsebstet.org Click on the BSEB STET Answer Key 2025 Objection Window link on the homepage Enter your login details and submit Your answer key will be displayed Select the answers you wish to challenge Upload supporting documents Pay the applicable processing fee Submit and download the confirmation page Keep a printed copy for reference

Candidates are advised to raise objections before the extended deadline to ensure their challenges are considered by the board.