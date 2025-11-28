Telangana government

Telangana TGTET January 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Get Direct Link to Apply Here

Posted on 28 Nov 2025
Summary
Candidates can apply online through the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in
The TG TET January 2026 examination will be conducted from January 3 to January 31, 2026, in two shifts

The Department of School Education, Hyderabad has announced that the registration process for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TGTET) January 2026 will close on November 29, 2025. Candidates can apply online through the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in.

The TG TET January 2026 examination will be conducted from January 3 to January 31, 2026, in two shifts:

  • First Shift: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM
  • Second Shift: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM
Hall tickets for the examination will be available for download from December 27, 2025 onwards.

TG TET January 2026: Steps to Register

  1. Visit the official website: tgtet.aptonline.in
  2. Click on the TG TET January 2026 Registration link on the homepage
  3. Enter the registration details and submit
  4. Fill out the application form
  5. Make the payment of the application fee
  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page
  7. Keep a printed copy for future reference

The examination fee is ₹750/- for only Paper I or only Paper II and Rs.1000/- for those appearing for both Papers I and II.

TG TET January 2026: Direct Link

Candidates are advised to complete the registration before the deadline and ensure all details are accurate to avoid issues during the admit card release and examination process.

